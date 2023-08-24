Bearcats at First Christian Church
Northwest Sophomore defensive end Cooper Berry "flies the airplane," toward a teammates mouth. The flight did not land, but brought smiles all around.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The First Christian Church’s new pastor led members of her congregation to spread the word and fill the bellies of around 160 members of the Northwest Missouri State University football team on Thursday afternoon ahead of a community autograph signing event and the Green-White scrimmage at Bearcat Stadium.

The brainchild of Pastor Gina Johnson and Alec Tatum, a graduate assistant with the team, the meal featured homemade casseroles, salads and desserts cooked, tossed and baked by members of the congregation. Working diligently since Saturday, the church members put together a feast of flavors for team who used nearly every chair in the church during the afternoon meal.

