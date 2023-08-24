MARYVILLE, Mo. — The First Christian Church’s new pastor led members of her congregation to spread the word and fill the bellies of around 160 members of the Northwest Missouri State University football team on Thursday afternoon ahead of a community autograph signing event and the Green-White scrimmage at Bearcat Stadium.
The brainchild of Pastor Gina Johnson and Alec Tatum, a graduate assistant with the team, the meal featured homemade casseroles, salads and desserts cooked, tossed and baked by members of the congregation. Working diligently since Saturday, the church members put together a feast of flavors for team who used nearly every chair in the church during the afternoon meal.
Johnson said she and Tatum have been palavering off-an-on for a little while as she mentors him and that this was a way of reintroducing the church to the community. Johnson along with her husband Travis and six children — Rain, Dorthea, Ohme, Gina and Travis — joined the church in January. All were involved in the meal Thursday except Isabella who was off to college at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg.
During a quick blessing before the buffet meal on Thursday, Johnson asked God to bless the team and that this food would nourish their bodies, that the spirit will nourish their souls and help them to “show up 100 percent.”
Coach Rich Wright told the team that while it took some time to get the meal organized, but it was blessing.
“When I talked to you guys when you come to Northwest Missouri State and how this community is special, this community embraces Northwest unlike any other community I’ve ever lived in,” he said. “… There’s a whole lot of people passionate about Bearcat football. I’d like you to say thanks to the people who put this meal on for us.”
In appreciation for the succor provided by the congregation, team members applauded loudly, many even raising their arms above their heads in the close-knit quarters.
Congregation members who assisted during the meal included Dallas Raasch, Mick and Vicki Dougan, Karen Brown, Nina Nickerson, Jeannie Lamb, Merle Pierce, Barb Pierce, Virginia Ripple and the Johnson family.
The team gifted Johnson a Bearcat football helmet and after the meal she shared some special passages with the team.
“This has meant the absolute world to me,” she said, noting the First Christian Church congregation has an “amazing flame” for serving its community and now the team.
Barb Pierce, who was on hand to help put up the food and distribute drinks, said the congregation was concerned it wouldn’t have enough food, but lo and behold they had plenty with 11 large roasters filled with casseroles of varying types — so much so that during cleanup the group was deciding where to take the leftovers, possibly North Star Advocacy Center.
Johnson also said she would be completely open to doing this again next year and possibly later this year for other Northwest teams.
Bearcat football opens the season next Thursday at Missouri Southern in Joplin before the first home game the following Thursday against Emporia State.