We are living in, and trying to survive through, some unprecedented days. We have certainly never been here before. We are still walking through a pandemic that has affected people in incredibly diverse ways. We have unrest and uncertainty all around us in nearly every category of life. We live in a day where we wonder what will be the next product that will disappear from the shelves. How do we prepare for the unknown that looms on the horizon?
Where would we be and where would we turn if we did not have a God of grace to run to? We find great comfort in the fact that our God is our rock of refuge, our very strong tower; we can run to him and be safe. This is what we find in God’s word: God’s promises to us are unfailing. In 1 Kings 8:56 the scripture says, “God has given rest to his people, according to all that he promise; there has not failed one word of all his good promise which he promised by the hand of Moses his servant.” We find comfort in the fact that God’s promises never fail. We also find comfort in the fact that it is God’s power that assures us of his provision. In Romans 4:21 the word of God says, “I am fully persuaded that what he promised, he is able to perform.” God’s provision and care, his comfort and presence, do not depend on my abilities or my strength, but God is the one watching over his word to perform it. Not only are we comforted by the fact that God’s promises never fail, that they are fulfilled by his power, but also that they are of infinite value.
In 2 Peter 1:4 the word says, “He has given us exceeding great and precious promises that by these you might be partakers of the divine nature, having escaped the corruption that is in the world through lust.” Marching into this uncertain world, we are armed with the fact that God will not fail in his promises to us and that he will be careful to fulfill that promise by his great power. Add to this fact that God is moving in great and precious ways in the lives of those who are his. If that is not enough, God puts a cherry on the top of all that with this word he gives us in 2 Corinthians 1:20: “All the promises of God, in Christ, find their yes and amen.”
In these uncertain days take great comfort in the promises of God for us. The prophet Habakkuk was struggling through days like these in his life. His continuing theme in prayer was, “How long God, how long. God I pray, and I don’t see the answer. How long?” God answered Habakkuk with these words in Habakkuk 1:5, “I am doing a work in your days that you would not believe if told.” God says “Hold on; trust me. I am at work.”
May we find great comfort in the fact that we are loved by the living, great God of the universe.