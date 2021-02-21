As we begin the Season of Lent, I want to ask you to reflect on the past year. I know that I may get a little push back from you on this but hang with me. Lent offers us time to reflect with an expectation of renewal. Please do not miss the opportunity. No better way to look back briefly, shake your head, raise your hands in praise and proceed forward.
Have I not commanded you to be strong and courageous? Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go (Joshua 1:9 Berean Study Bible).”
If you are reading this today, give thanks to God. You are relentless. You are resilient. You are on the journey — the journey of faith. You have traveled well the hills and the valleys of the past year. Have you taken the time to reflect on that journey?
I look back a year ago, Ash Wednesday 2020. It would be my first season of Lent in Maryville. That is an important time for a new pastor as we lead our congregants through the wilderness and onward toward resurrection. I had only been in Maryville for seven months, just beginning to find myself as the leader of my flock. I am not sure if it was a prophetic vision or simple luck (I tend to lean on prophetic side), but that Ash Wednesday a year ago, we began an intentional move toward praying for our community. I started Parking Lot Prayers, where I would be in the parking lot of the church to pray for passersby and for the few that pulled in for a blessing. We painted a labyrinth on our church yard and invited the community to come and pray.
I did not know on Ash Wednesday 2020 how important those times of prayer would be, not only for those I shared with, or those who came and walked the labyrinth, but for me. That Season of Lent a year ago was indeed a precious time of renewal that readied me for the coming storm — COVID 19.
The whirlwind of adjustments began. Church changed, and in a lot of ways, church changed for the better. We found a new way to reach out and to love better on our membership and our community through online worship, Bible study, daily devotions, door-to-door package drops, phone calls and prayer vigils. All of these activities became a healing outlet for me.
The whirlwind continued and my first Easter in Maryville would be virtual. My pastoral experience for the previous nine years had been to awaken at 4 a.m. and get ready for a sunrise worship. I needed that sunrise worship more than ever Easter 2020, so I made my husband take me out to Mozingo to watch the sunrise. It would not be Easter for me unless I could see the sunrise and reflect on how my God allowed his Son to Rise. And, as we all know, COVID continued.
Easter came and went, spring sped by and summer was looming. I could not imagine a summer of social distancing, but the Zooming continued. My husband John and I had to find an outlet for our bent-up anxieties. One Saturday in early May 2020, John decided to fix our bikes and we began to ride around Maryville. We rode multiple times through the campus of Northwest Missouri State University. We traveled on bike to the farmers market. We rode to Hy-Vee to have breakfast. It was so freeing.
On one of our rides through campus we saw a couple of young men throwing frisbees at a basket. We stopped to watch, and we asked them what they were doing. We had never heard of disc golf, but it looked interesting. We rode our bikes home, dug out a couple of old frisbees and heading back to campus to try it. We were terrible. The old frisbees did not help our game, but we had so much fun. We laughed and laughed and then we were hooked. From May of 2020 to this present time, we seek out places to play disc golf. Disc golf has become our COVID escape.
That is my 2020 COVID reflection. What is yours? If you have not found that outlet, that escape from the pandemic conundrum, please do so now. Do so now during this season of Lent to find a way out of the valley to the top of the mountain. God is desiring to give you your resurrection experience.
As a side note, in 2021 we will once again have Parking Lot Prayers each Wednesday morning and when the snow melts and the church yard dries out, we will paint the labyrinth for your prayer walks. Come, receive prayer and walk a prayer. Find the freedom Christ offers. Blessings to you in the name of Christ Jesus.