People will often comment about the antagonism between science and religion in modern times. Because of the controversy about evolution (science) and creation (religion) people assume that the two ways of thinking are at odds with one another. As one who has a foot firmly planted in both realms, I would heartily disagree.
In fact, the history of Catholicism shows great participation and contribution at high levels from the church, even from clergy in the church (LaMaitre, the author of the Big Bang Theory, was a Jesuit; Mendel, the Father of Genetics, was an Augustinian monk; Louis Pasteur was a devout Catholic, etc.). In fact, I think the case can be made that the Judeo-Christian-Islam ethos contributed to the rise of the natural sciences. How can this be?
One of the cornerstones of the scientific method is the principle of verifiability. That means that to be verified scientifically as true, a phenomenon (experiment, observation) has to be reproducible — when a scientist reports the experiment and its results, someone else has to be able to independently reproduce the same results doing the same experiment. Curiously, this principle is not something that can be verified using the Principle of Verifiability or the scientific method. It has to be assumed. So why would you assume it?
Now, most religions in the world are animistic, looking to the spiritual as more real than the physical. Some will go so far as to insist that the physical realm is an illusion, that only the spiritual is real. In any case, a thoughtful person who believed any of these animistic religions would be much less likely to study physical reality — they would consider the physical realm to be fickle, inconsistent, unimportant and a waste of time to spend studying it. Religions of the Bible, however, consider creation as GOOD — it says so periodically in the first account of creation at the beginning of Genesis. It also ascribes to the creator an intelligence which would be reflected in the rationality of creation. Jews, Christians and Muslims especially would consider material creation to be ordered and rational, a reflection of the creator’s mind. In fact, one of the ways to gain some insight into the mind of God would be to uncover the principles on which creation was ordered.
That means there are two solid reasons for natural science to be pursued by those who believe in the God of the Bible: 1) curiosity about the mind behind the order of the universe: the laws of nature reflect the intelligence of the creator of nature; 2) insistence on ascribing an orderliness, a rationality, to physical creation because of who created it. As a consequence, Christians, Jews and Muslims would be more likely than many other religions to assume that the physical universe follows a rational order or organization. Thus, the principle of verifiability (the same actions produce the same results under the same conditions) would make sense to them.
Their belief in the orderliness of creation would persist even through the Middle Ages when alchemists tried, without success, to make gold from lead. In spite of their failure, men of science in Western Civilization persisted in examining physical reality, discovering laws like the Periodic Table and the order underlying it, the Laws of Motion which work on earth as in the heavens, the atom and how it explains chemical reactions, the basic laws of thermodynamics, radioactivity and the internal structure of the atom, and all the great discoveries that have happened in the last few centuries.
All this happened because of an unshakeable faith in (a willingness to assume) the orderliness of creation by an intelligent creator. Not only is natural science compatible with the Judeo-Christian-Islam ethos, but it may well have come about as a result of the ethos of those religions, whose faith in the order of nature was unshakeable. Rather than antagonistic, faith and science go hand in hand and complement one another.