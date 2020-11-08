How do you solve a problem like Euodia and Synteche? In fact, how do you pronounce their names?
Euodia (You-oh-dee-ah) and Synteche (Sin-te-shay) are two women who are part of the church at Phillipi, Lydia’s church. (Brief pause to mention that if you are looking for a unique biblical name for a baby girl, no one else is going to be in her class with the same name if you go with either Euodia or Synteche.) These women are in conflict, threatening the harmony of the church.
In Phillipians 4: 2-7 Paul speaks to the conflict. “I urge Euodia and I urge Synteche to be of the same mind in the lord. Yes, and I ask you also, my loyal companion, help these women for they have struggled beside me in the work of the gospel with Clement and the rest of my co-workers, whose names are in the book of life.”
Euodia and Synteche have been “co-workers” of Paul. They have “struggled beside” him in the work of the gospel. They are important women to Paul and the congregation at Phillipi. “Their names are in the book of life.”
Euodia and Synteche have disagreed over something, but we do not know what specifically. Paul writes from prison. It is unlikely that he takes time to settle petty concerns (Who is in charge of place settings at the eucharist? Etc.) instead their conflict must be substantiative — worth the time and effort to bring them together. They are to be of the “same mind in the lord.” That certainly sounds theological rather than mundane.
Paul urges his “loyal companion” to help these women. Since this is the church at Phillipi, founded by Paul at Lydia’s House, that loyal companion is probably Lydia herself. If so, Lydia, a woman, is being appealed to settle a dispute about how the church in Phillipi should operate or on what it should believe.
Euodia and Synteche show us a valuable lesson. Serious conflicts exist in the church (or in any organization) but by remembering our overall purpose, we can come together rather than be divided. Gradye Parsons once said that “The problem is not that there are problems. The problem is expecting otherwise and thinking that having problems is a problem.”
Euodia and Synteche may be names and women from the Bible you have never heard of. But Google has. The 21st century vision of these women is extremely interesting. When I Googled “Euodia and Synteche” pages and pages of images came up. Then I got curious and Googled images of “male disciples in conflict.” Pages and pages appeared. But what a difference.
The images of the women in conflict ranged from literal cartoons to staged figures of women fighting. In one remarkable case women fighting with boxing gloves.So that’s how they settled disputes in the early church. Strapped on the boxing gloves and let the women fight it out. I haven’t been able to find that biblically, but I’ll keep digging. Almost never was there an image of women sitting around a table talking.
The images of male disciples in conflict contained no cartoons. The biblical images seemed to show attention to one another. The conflict was almost always directed outward. I saw Captain Kirk and his male companions looking out with weapons in their hands. Many superheroes gazed out ready for action.
Two guys in plaid shirts sat in similar postures looking at the camera. Where was the conflict? Over the color of the plaid?
One image of “male disciples in conflict” left a lasting impression. It doesn’t contain any males. The two people in conflict are … wait for it, women. And between them we see “7 characteristics of conflict in church that kills.” Think about that. This, by the way, is not unusual. Women frequently appear in pictures of male disciples in conflict, usually as the aggressor. In one image, a woman wears boxing gloves to hit a male.
Time has hidden away the story of early women who were serious contributors to the early church. It has deprived them of agency and a voice. Finally it repositioned them in modern times as the subject of jokes — of angry women fighting over trifles.
Euodia and Syntheche deserve better. So do we all.