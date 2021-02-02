CONCEPTION, Mo. — Conception leadership has announced the seminary college has met the Mabee Challenge, which awards an additional $1 million grant from the J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation toward the Brothers Living in Unity campaign.
Last February, the J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation offered a $1 million grant in support of the new seminary residence hall component of the campaign, aiming to provide incentive in the final push to raise funds for construction.
To receive the grant, the college was tasked with raising the remaining $2.8 million within a year, by Jan. 14.
According to a news release, having met the challenge by the deadline, the college can begin construction, starting in the spring.
“We look to begin construction on the new seminary residence, Good Shepherd Hall, this spring as we continue to raise funds to complete this campaign,” said Very Rev. Victor Schinstock, OSB, president-rector of Conception Seminary College. “We dedicate this building to the Lord Jesus and his appointed shepherds, looking to them for intercession that our seminarians may grow in holiness and virtue in preparation for a life of service.”
Conception’s Brothers Living in Unity capital campaign was launched in the spring of 2019 with one goal — to help the entire community live in greater unity with one another and in faith. With this grant, the college has now secured more than $13.6 million in gifts and pledges.
“Our work for the Brothers Living in Unity campaign is not done, and we will continue asking for prayers and support,” said Rt. Rev. Benedict Neenan, OSB, Abbot of Conception Abbey. “We are so grateful for your generous support and the sacrifices made on our behalf. Know that you remain in our prayers each day.”
As part of a three-year effort, Conception is working to secure $10 million toward the new residence hall to house all seminarians under one roof, which will further strengthen its formation program.
The remaining $4.5 million will build up the Monastic Retirement Endowment to ensure that Conception continues to meet the needs of retired monks who have devoted their lives in service to the Lord.
For more information visit, campaign.conceptionabbey.org.