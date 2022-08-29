Abbot Neenan blesses Good Shepherd Hall.jpg
Buy Now

Abbot Benedict Neenan, OSB, blesses Good Shepherd Hall, Conception Abbey’s new student dormitory on Sunday, Aug. 28.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

CONCEPTION, Mo. — During an open house event on Sunday, the monks and seminary students at Conception Abbey and Seminary College took part in a blessing ceremony for Good Shepherd Hall, the campus’s new seminary residence hall.

Around 300 people gathered for the day’s events including Sunday Mass in the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, a meal and fellowship outdoors, and a tour of the new building.

Fellowship.jpg
Buy Now

Members of the Conception Abbey community gather in fellowship on Sunday afternoon before the blessing of Good Shepherd Hall.
Holy water.jpg
Buy Now

Abbot Benedict Neenan, OSB, sprinkles holy water on the exterior of Good Shepherd Hall on Sunday, Aug. 28 at Conception Abbey.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags