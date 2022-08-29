This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
CONCEPTION, Mo. — During an open house event on Sunday, the monks and seminary students at Conception Abbey and Seminary College took part in a blessing ceremony for Good Shepherd Hall, the campus’s new seminary residence hall.
Around 300 people gathered for the day’s events including Sunday Mass in the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, a meal and fellowship outdoors, and a tour of the new building.
Right Rev. Benedict Neenan, OSB, abbot of Conception Abbey, started his remarks noting that more than 100 years ago, the Benedictine Sister’s of Clyde, knew the abbey planned to name a building after the Good Shepherd and created the cloak he wore for the ceremony with the image of Jesus, for just such an occasion.
“So we have to honor their contribution as well,” he said.
Accompanying him for the blessing were Very Rev. Victor Schinstock, OSB, president-rector of Conception Seminary College; Most Rev. Joseph Hanefeldt, bishop of the Diocese of Grand Island, Nebraska and chairman of Conception’s Board of Regents; Nicholas Hickman, student body president and seminarian of the Diocese of Knoxville, Tennessee; Rev. Paul Sheller, OSB, director of Spiritual Formation; Mark Wiederholt, owner’s representative on the building site and Garrett Hugeback, a seminarian of the Diocese Sioux City.
Neenan then raised his hands and called on God’s blessing over the residence hall and sprinkled the exterior and interior of the building with holy water.
Offering blessing, Neenan said,
“O Lord we bless you and praise you in your mysterious and merciful providence you’ve established Christ as the one eternal high priest whose unseen power always sustains your church through visible ministers … Watch over O Lord, your monastery of the Immaculate Conception which has built this new seminary residence to ensure that the future ministers of Christ, gathered in common life in study of your holy teaching will be rightly formed for so great a service.
“Father of holiness we pray that those who are being trained to be messengers of the gospel and ministers of the altar will learn through prayer the truths they must someday teach and will grasp with the conviction of faith the mysteries their lives must exemplify; that here they will grow accustomed to offering spiritual sacrifices and by celebrating the liturgy experience the saving power of the sacraments; that their obedience will lead them to follow the good shepherd so that as pastors of the Lord’s flock they will be ready to lay down their lives for their sheep.
“We implore you O God that you may bless and sanctify those who will use this space enriching them by your kindness. O God bless this seminary residence hall dedicated to your Son, the good shepherd who laid down his life for his sheep and promise those who labor in his service a just wage and the reward of a good and faithful servant, that it may be the shelter of health, safety and growth in you. May you foster a spirit of humility, charity, obedience and gratitude to you almighty Father. May this blessing remain on this place and on those who live here, now and always, we ask this through Christ our Lord.”
The crowd sang songs of praise such as “The Living God My Shepherd Is,” and after the blessing toured several areas of the building including chaplain housing, student housing, the new chapel and various offices and study rooms and lounges.
“This new building represents not only an update of our facilities but also the continued renewal of our work of priestly formation,” said Schinstock, “A lot of changes have taken place in recent years to improve our ability to form these men, and we are thrilled and humbled to have so many generous friends who believe in our work and have consistently stepped up to support us with prayers and gifts throughout this campaign.
“To that end, the beautiful day God gave us for this event was symbolic of the many blessings he has given us throughout this journey. On behalf of the monks and seminarians, I wish to express gratitude to God and all those he has sent to journey alongside us.”