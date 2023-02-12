2-2 Religion Column - Kortney Mayne.jpeg

Kortney Mayne

The Bridge

“Wait for the Lord; be strong and take heart and wait for the Lord.” Psalm 27:14

Waiting is not something I consider fun. When I pull up to a drive-thru and see a long line, I don’t usually jump for joy. Sitting in the pickup line to get my child after school isn’t really my idea of a good time. When our internet is slow and we have to wait for our devices to work, I don’t feel grateful to the company for its slow speed.

Tags