Time unveiling truth has been a significant theme in great art masterpieces. Jean-François de Troy, for an example, explores this saying in a painting where truth is pictured as a beautiful woman, whose veil is opened by an elderly male winged figure representing time. While this is happening, the beautiful woman unmasks the despairing figure of fraud, while gesturing to the cardinal virtues of wisdom, justice, moderation and courage.
The fifth book of the Bible, Deuteronomy, sets a standard for truth-telling in the following quote in Chapter 18:22: “If a prophet speaks in the name of the Lord but the thing does not take place or prove true, it is a word that the Lord has not spoken. The prophet has spoken it presumptuously; do not be frightened by it.” Deuteronomy 18:15.
Or, in other words, “time reveals truth.”
The notion of what is true and what is false is a matter of central importance in our lives, particularly in this time of political and social division. We need to seek truth rather than remain comfortably isolated in our separated political, social and religious ideologies. “Is this true?” should be privileged over “Are they on our side?” Truth is the bridge to cross in coming to terms with others. Truth is vital in a democracy.
And there is always the Ninth Commandment to remember: “You shall not bear false witness.”
Further, truth is to be interpreted more widely in terms of its influence upon the broader spheres of our involvements. Truth involves not thinking either too highly or too lowly of yourself. It means we are to maintain a charitable view of others, acknowledge their gifts and refuse to acknowledge a bad report of others. We should speak from the heart sincerely, freely, clearly and fully the truth.
Speaking falsely includes slanting the truth, promoting false rumors, advancing prejudice, prideful boasting, empty flattery and so forth.
Our times in particular today summon us to a clear-minded respect for speaking truth, even if it requires courage and sacrifice to do so.