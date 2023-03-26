FORUM/TT Columnists - Joel Whiteside

Pastor Joel Whiteside

First Presbyterian Church

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

Time unveiling truth has been a significant theme in great art masterpieces. Jean-François de Troy, for an example, explores this saying in a painting where truth is pictured as a beautiful woman, whose veil is opened by an elderly male winged figure representing time. While this is happening, the beautiful woman unmasks the despairing figure of fraud, while gesturing to the cardinal virtues of wisdom, justice, moderation and courage.

The fifth book of the Bible, Deuteronomy, sets a standard for truth-telling in the following quote in Chapter 18:22: “If a prophet speaks in the name of the Lord but the thing does not take place or prove true, it is a word that the Lord has not spoken. The prophet has spoken it presumptuously; do not be frightened by it.” Deuteronomy 18:15.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags