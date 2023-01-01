In college I competed on the track and field team, throwing the shot put and the discus. At one meet, the discus competition was on Friday and I did terrible. It was a big meet and I should have done well. Not only was I disappointed in my performance, but I was heartbroken. The next day was shot put and honestly, my spirits were so low I didn’t know if I wanted to compete.
Friday night, after all the events were finished and the lights turned off, I went to the track and stood in the middle of the shot put ring. I looked up into the sky and asked God for his help. I gave him what I believed to be the failure of the day and asked him for strength for tomorrow. I gave him everything I had and told him, no matter victory or loss, I would give him the glory.
From that moment, I decided to look forward and not back. On the walk home, I felt an overwhelming peace. I felt like I was walking hand-in-hand with God, leaving the past behind, and he was leading me into tomorrow. I didn’t know what the next day of competition would lead to, but I trusted him, and no matter the result, I would look forward and give him the glory and praise.
To remain in that place of peace was not easy. The next morning, the memory of Friday’s struggles knocked on my mind’s door along with the statements “shoulda been” and “coulda been.” I fought to look forward with my eyes set on Jesus, praising him and thanking him for whatever the day would bring, all for his glory.
In just a few days, a new year will begin, which always brings new resolutions. Although I don’t make “New Year’s resolutions” much, I do hear the words Paul says to us in Philippians 3:13-14, “Beloved, I do not consider that I have made it my own; but this one thing I do: forgetting what lies behind and straining forward to what lies ahead, I press on toward the goal for the prize of the heavenly call of God in Christ Jesus.”
Indeed, it is tempting to look at the past year and focus on difficult times, hard decisions and/or past mistakes. However, the regrets of the past are like a boulder that tires and frustrates us. But God invites us to let go of the past, and look forward to him for the future. He invites us to let go of the “shouldas” and the “couldas” and trust him for a greater future, a greater new beginning! Jesus invites us to look to him and to trust him with our tomorrow, listening and following his leading into the greater future he has planned for us!
All throughout that Saturday I fought to focus my mind forward upon God’s strength rather than back at my disappointing Friday. I continually surrendered my life and my regrets, I surrendered my track career and trusted him with whatever the outcome would be. That afternoon, in the midst of a rainy day, the clouds suddenly and unpredictably parted and the sun rose on a beautiful afternoon. I stepped into the ring and threw the best I had ever thrown and ended up winning gold. Had I carried the boulder of regret and failure, I would not have been successful that day!
It’s challenging to let go of the past and to look forward. But God has a greater destiny and blessings for you! But if you look back at the regrets and failure of last year, you will miss God’s future! So for 2023, commit to look forward every day, surrendering more of your life and desires to God, listening for and following his leading, while thanking him for his blessings. Make 2023 about looking forward, drawing near to God, and living in the destiny that God has for you!