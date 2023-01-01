Laura Rand

Pastor Laura Rand

Maryville Church of Nazarene

In college I competed on the track and field team, throwing the shot put and the discus. At one meet, the discus competition was on Friday and I did terrible. It was a big meet and I should have done well. Not only was I disappointed in my performance, but I was heartbroken. The next day was shot put and honestly, my spirits were so low I didn’t know if I wanted to compete.

Friday night, after all the events were finished and the lights turned off, I went to the track and stood in the middle of the shot put ring. I looked up into the sky and asked God for his help. I gave him what I believed to be the failure of the day and asked him for strength for tomorrow. I gave him everything I had and told him, no matter victory or loss, I would give him the glory.

