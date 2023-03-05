FORUM/TT Columnists - Joel Whiteside

Pastor Joel Whiteside

First Presbyterian Church

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

There is a passage in the New Testament that is attributed to the writings of the disciple Peter.

It is in the first chapter of the second Book of Peter that this author tells us of the power of our deeds and our goodness. Deeds of Goodness are a path toward personal and spiritual empowerment. The author makes this claim by using the metaphor of a “ladder of virtue.” The steps of this ladder are given us are the following: Faith, virtue, knowledge, Self-Control, Godliness, mutual affection and finally, love.

