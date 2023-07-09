FORUM/TT Columnists - Joel Whiteside

Pastor Joel Whiteside

First Presbyterian Church

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

I begin every day with a long walk along a path in a park running through a heavily wooded area alongside a flowing creek. On some mornings it is hard for me to get fully into gear. On those mornings I try extra hard to find some scene of beauty somewhere along the way. This is not hard. It could be a slant of sunlight filtering through the trees, the brilliant color of a cardinal, the peaceful sound of water passing over rocks or the intricate spider web which catches the light along with a tasty meal for its builder. In the woods where I walk, there is the most intense blue I have ever seen scattered amidst the perfect green of vines and grass in the woods (probably just a weed I imagine — but beautiful nonetheless).

On this recent celebration of our nation’s independence, I have this appreciation for the vast, diverse beauty of this land and its people. Beauty is everywhere if we have the heart to see it.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags