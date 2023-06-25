A common phrase in the Book of Psalms is “Sing to the Lord a new song. (Ps. 96:1)” We are urged, even commanded to honor God moment by moment. After all, he is worthy of our praise. Singing a new song is the product of our affection, clothed in new expression. Singing a new song to the Lord is an act of adoration to the one who gives graciously, generously and kindly.
Singing a new song is challenging because the old song is easier. We remember the first time God encountered us but have stopped believing or even looking for his good work. Singing a new song is faith that says, “God, I know you are working. And I love you.” Old songs become so repetitive that we don’t think about him when we sing it. New songs are intentional. And yes, uncomfortable. But new songs delight the heart of our Lord and remind us to seek him, to anticipate him, and to expect his presence in and around our lives. The tune might be what we consider a “joyful noise,” but it fills the heart of God with joy as we sing to him.
I am practicing singing to God a new song. It is not a tune that anyone recognizes. In fact, it is not a good tune. The words don’t rhyme, nor, at times, make sense. But I have discovered, singing this new song of love, thankfulness and praise to my God, no matter how dissonant it is, fills my heart with joy! One morning, as I sang to him, two doves landed before me, and I believe Jesus said to me, “the heavens fill with greater light and glory when my people sing to me.” I was in such awe of him.
I also discover, that as I “practice” these new songs, about the time I want to grumble about a circumstance or people, I hear him say, “why don’t you sing to me instead?” As I lift my voice, reluctantly at first, the venom of the grumble disappears and joy, hope, peace and love fill my heart and the atmosphere.
How do we begin singing a new song? First, remember how he loves you! While you were his enemy, he died for you (Romans 5). Respond to his love in song. It might be simply singing, “Jesus,” or “holy” or my favorite, “Hallelujah.” In time add, “Jesus I praise you. You are worthy to be praised.” And the tune? It will come. What if it is an ugly tune? Singing to the Lord from your heart, is a beautiful tune and brings him great joy. That is what singing to him a new song is about, pleasing him!
And so today, lift your eyes to him, and sing him a new song! And as you sing, he will fill your heart with joy, peace and love. So let’s sing a new song together.