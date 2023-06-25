Forum/TT Columnists: Laura Rand

Pastor Laura Rand

Maryville Church of Nazarene

A common phrase in the Book of Psalms is “Sing to the Lord a new song. (Ps. 96:1)” We are urged, even commanded to honor God moment by moment. After all, he is worthy of our praise. Singing a new song is the product of our affection, clothed in new expression. Singing a new song to the Lord is an act of adoration to the one who gives graciously, generously and kindly.

Singing a new song is challenging because the old song is easier. We remember the first time God encountered us but have stopped believing or even looking for his good work. Singing a new song is faith that says, “God, I know you are working. And I love you.” Old songs become so repetitive that we don’t think about him when we sing it. New songs are intentional. And yes, uncomfortable. But new songs delight the heart of our Lord and remind us to seek him, to anticipate him, and to expect his presence in and around our lives. The tune might be what we consider a “joyful noise,” but it fills the heart of God with joy as we sing to him.

