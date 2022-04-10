As believers, as we try to be true and genuine followers of Jesus, the culture of our world calls loudly to us. We can slide easily into lives that fit into the culture and trends of our day. When we follow Jesus, he calls us to build our lives around the claims of heaven.
When Jesus calls us to follow, it runs counter to many things we feel and think in our lives. Jesus said if we want to follow him, we must deny ourselves, take up our cross and follow every day. Jesus says if we want to find life, we need to die to ourselves that we might really find the life we are looking for. Jesus said if we want to be great in the kingdom of heaven, then we need to be the servant of all. That is a far cry from the theme that says I am entitled. I deserve the best.
Many of the realities of our walk with God run contrary to the accepted culture of many in this world. This world screams in our ears that we should strive for recognition, position, and fame. Jesus sees these things as transitory. Scripture declares that the real treasures we are looking for are those that last for eternity. The loving relationship, the care and consideration extended to someone that no one but heaven notices; these are the things that really matter.
This unique perspective even stretches into the troubles and trials we experience in life. In this world things are dire, but in the perspective of Christ often these times are the very ground out of which our growth comes. It is in these times that God adds to our character the ability to forgive, to love unconditionally, to examine our priorities, to be people of grace, to walk in peace.
These moments bring to us our greatest growth in emulating the character of Christ. That is the call of God on our lives. Not that we become religious, but that we so walk after the heart of God that we become those who reflect His image. Jesus said, blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, they shall be filled. Jesus wants our lives to be characterized by a deep longing for God and his presence in our lives.
Brother Lawrence spoke to this attitude in his book, “The Practice of the Presence of God”: “sometimes I considered myself in the presence of God, as a stone before a carver, whereof he is to make a statue; presenting myself thus before God, I desire Him to form His perfect image in my soul, and make me entirely like himself.”
May God be so powerfully and thoroughly alive in us, that we might reflect him to a broken and hurting world. This is our purpose for such an hour as this.