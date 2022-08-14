Last week I wrote about the Beatitudes (Beautiful Attitudes) coming from Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 5).
How would we apply the words of Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount, beginning with the Beatitudes, to our daily life? We might do so by taking on the character of Jesus, or at least taking on the character of humanity Jesus asks us to strive for — all that we read in Matthew chapters five through seven. Doing so would take us back to living our created purpose before sin entered the world.
Last week we took a brief look at Matthew 5:3, “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.” Here we find a starting point of living. Jesus is pointing us to living Kingdom of God values: values, principles, ideals, morals, beliefs, standards. But these are not excessively religious standards. They are the basics of being “in Christ.” They are the values that lead us to humility and grace. They are the values that lead us to light, and hope, and relationship within a community. Living out “blessed are the poor” is a kingdom value that helps us see our need for humility and selflessness. It is when we look outside of ourselves we begin to lead a life of salt and life that helps others “see (our) good deeds and glorify your Father in Heaven (see Matthew 7:13-14).” Look how beautifully Jesus crafts these Kingdom ideals:
“Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted. Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the earth. Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be filled. Blessed are the merciful, for they will be shown mercy” (Matthew 5:4-7).
To mourn means there is sorrow in our spirit. This verse is not separated from the rest of the Beatitudes and ties directly back to verse 3’s “poor in spirit.” My studies tell me that there are times when we mourn sorrowfully for our sinfulness and seek God to heal and redeem. To get relief we cry out to God. God is empathetic to our recognition that we need redemption. God comforts us when we repent and turn close to him. The revelation that leads us to mourn makes us meek. Meek does not mean weak, but humble. Ellicott’s Commentary says meekness is the ability to have “the passion of resentment under control, and who is therefore tranquil and untroubled.” The commentary then moves to explain the second portion of verse 5, “they shall inherit the earth,” as tranquility and adding, “serenity helps them to find the maximum of true joy in all conditions of life; for to them the earth is not a stage for self-assertion and the graspings of desire, but an ‘inheritance’ which they have received from their father.”
I see Jesus leading listeners toward shalom, the fullness of peace in this life and the life to come. These verses merit the moving words of Jesus in verse 6, “Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be filled.”
The Beatitudes are not simply one-off statements. They are a rich and flowing didactic from a rabbi teaching the hungry and thirsty crowd the way to live, give and receive through an attitude of peace. May we take the words of Jesus and put them into action, so that as we spread the good news, it is flavored with love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, gentleness, faithfulness and self-control. These are the qualities of those seeking kingdom values today.