Kim Mitchell

Pastor Kim Mitchell

First United Methodist Church

Last week I wrote about the Beatitudes (Beautiful Attitudes) coming from Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 5).

How would we apply the words of Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount, beginning with the Beatitudes, to our daily life? We might do so by taking on the character of Jesus, or at least taking on the character of humanity Jesus asks us to strive for — all that we read in Matthew chapters five through seven. Doing so would take us back to living our created purpose before sin entered the world.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags