Kim Mitchell

Pastor Kim Mitchell

First United Methodist Church

Hello, Maryville! Throughout the month of August, I will be sharing some thoughts on the meaning and purpose of the blessings Jesus speaks of in Matthew 5, by asking the question, what if we really lived the beatitudes of Jesus?

Matthew 5 kicks off the Sermon on the Mount, which continues through Matthew 7. There are great life-giving teachings in those chapters. I encourage you to read them. The author Matthew, most likely the disciple called out of his tax collector position to follow Jesus, sets the scene for a counter-cultural message that had the power to transform the world. We await the full revelation of that transformation today.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags