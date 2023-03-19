FORUM/TT Columnists - Joel Whiteside

Pastor Joel Whiteside

First Presbyterian Church

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

The poet Robert Frost said this: In three words I can sum up everything I know about life: It goes on. Yes, it is true and critical in our lives in difficult times to appreciate that one great truth: Life Goes On.

The following story out of the Book of 2 Samuel 12 about King David illustrates this fact.

