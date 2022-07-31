Laura Rand

Pastor Laura Rand

Maryville Church of Nazarene

Many years ago I worked on road construction teams. I loved the work until those summer days became brutally hot. (Today, I pray for those whose livelihoods are outdoors in the heat of the summer.) I remember how thirsty I would get for water. I remember the coolness of the water as I drank and it felt as if the cells in my body immediately absorbed the water and suddenly, I was energized.

It matters what we drink, doesn’t it? And there are all kinds of drink we can consume. Some drinks contain high amounts of sugar or sugary products while others are filled with caffeine. These drinks taste good and are fun to drink, but our bodies need water to function well.

