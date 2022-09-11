Dale Baker photo (copy)

Pastor Dale Baker

First Baptist Church

As a follower of Christ we have received a new identity. The amazing thing is the very moment you put your faith in Jesus, you are given a new identity.

That is not to say the Christian life is easy, you will be growing and straining to become more and more like Christ each and every day. Becoming the follower of Christ that God has declared you to be.

