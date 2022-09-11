As a follower of Christ we have received a new identity. The amazing thing is the very moment you put your faith in Jesus, you are given a new identity.
That is not to say the Christian life is easy, you will be growing and straining to become more and more like Christ each and every day. Becoming the follower of Christ that God has declared you to be.
It is so important to understand who you are in Christ and that is the foundation of your new identity: You are in Christ. What does that mean? It means that you have been united to him so you identify with him and he identifies with you. This union no one can separate between the two of you.
Jesus told his followers in John 15:5, “I am the vine you are the branches.” This may seem strange or confusing. I believe what Jesus is saying is that you and I are like a branch that has been grafted onto a vine, becoming fused to the vine and therefore totally dependent on it for life and health.
This is both mysterious and beautiful in so many ways, you have become one with Christ.
This, no doubt, may be one the greatest blessings in all of the Bible and the reason why is because it is only through your union with Christ that you gain the benefits of Christ.
1 Corinthians 15:22– “For as in Adam all die, so also in Christ shall all be made alive.”