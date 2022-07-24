Laura Rand

Pastor Laura Rand

Maryville Church of Nazarene

The disciples just witnessed Jesus feed a great multitude with only five loaves of bread and two fish. What a miracle! What would you have felt in your spirit if you saw Jesus feed the multitude with a snack? Amazement?  Excitement? A new belief that with Christ “anything is possible?”  

Jesus then instructed them to get in a boat and row to the other side, while he went to spend time with the Father.  Several hours later, in the dead of night, they are rowing against a mighty storm. 

