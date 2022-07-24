The disciples just witnessed Jesus feed a great multitude with only five loaves of bread and two fish. What a miracle! What would you have felt in your spirit if you saw Jesus feed the multitude with a snack? Amazement? Excitement? A new belief that with Christ “anything is possible?”
Jesus then instructed them to get in a boat and row to the other side, while he went to spend time with the Father. Several hours later, in the dead of night, they are rowing against a mighty storm.
Soon, Jesus came toward them, walking on water. Already exhausted and heightened anxiety, they see this “figure” walking toward them, and they are afraid. Jesus cried out to them, “Be brave and don’t be afraid! I am here!” (Matthew 14:27).
Peter, the outspoken one, replied, “Jesus, if it is really you, tell me to come and I will!” Jesus said, “Come.”
Peter immediately steps out of the boat, and another miracle occurs. Peter walks toward Jesus, on water. Can you imagine that? But Peter’s excitement would not last long, with each step Peter’s eyes wandered from Jesus to the waves, Jesus might have been yelling at Peter, “just jump them Pete.”
But Peter didn’t hear the encouragement because now, the waves were huge and Peter became overwhelmed and fearful, and he sank. Quickly, Jesus would extend his hand to Peter and ask him, why did you doubt?
We can relate can’t we? Maybe not walking on water, like walking across the lake. But Jesus does invite us to do things that are like walking on water. For instance, praying with someone, being kind to another, sharing the good news of Jesus with one who is lost and hopeless, discipling someone in their walk with Jesus, leading a prayer group or a Bible study, listening to spirit and sharing his word, or loving someone who is difficult to love, and unlike Peter, many of us are afraid of getting out of the boat, afraid that we might drown. Afraid that we might not know enough, be good enough, or that we are not gifted enough.
Don’t worry. Here is the good news. Walking on water had nothing to do with Peter, with his knowledge, or his ability. When Peter said, “yes” to Jesus, Jesus gave him everything he needed to be obedient, through the power of the spirit.
Jesus invites us to walk on water every day. We can say “no” to Jesus, but then we will miss the miracle of what he can do through us by the spirit. Or we can say “yes,” take a deep breath, fully rely on the one who loves us so much, and take a step out of the boat. All Jesus needs from us is a “yes” and he will do the rest.
So the next time Jesus asks you do something outside of your comfort zone, remember and proclaim, “Yes, Jesus. I will follow you and be obedient to you in whatever you ask me to do.” And when the fears and the doubts come, attempting to convince you that you cannot walk on water, proclaim and confess, “It doesn’t have anything to do with me. But by your spirit, I walk on water.” When you say yes to Jesus’ invite, you are continually filled with his continued power and might, and all things are possible.
Let’s walk on water, together.