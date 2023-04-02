FORUM/TT Columnists - Joel Whiteside

Pastor Joel Whiteside

First Presbyterian Church

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

There is one verse in the last chapter of the Second Letter of Paul to the Church in Corinth that seems upon first encounter to be difficult to understand. This verse is found in the 13th Chapter, verse 7 in this book:

“But we pray to God that you may not do anything wrong — not that we may appear to have passed the test, but that you may do what is right, though we may seem to have failed.” (NRSV)

