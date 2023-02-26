2-2 Religion Column - Kortney Mayne.jpeg

Kortney Mayne

The Bridge

John chapter 5 tells an interesting story of a man who was an invalid for 38 years. Jesus finds him sitting by a pool that was believed to have healing powers. 

When Jesus comes upon him, he asks a strange question. He says, “Do you want to be made well?”

