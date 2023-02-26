John chapter 5 tells an interesting story of a man who was an invalid for 38 years. Jesus finds him sitting by a pool that was believed to have healing powers.
When Jesus comes upon him, he asks a strange question. He says, “Do you want to be made well?”
The answer would seem obvious, right? Who WOULDN’T want to be made well? If given the chance, would anyone turn down the opportunity for a miracle?
When Jesus asked a question, there was a reason. He was pointing to something important in the man’s heart.
Instead of answering, the man gave Jesus excuses: I have no one to help me. Others are getting to the water before me.
He never actually answered the question that Jesus asked.
There are times in life when we get stuck. We are in a situation that we don’t like, but we’ve grown familiar with our circumstances. It’s hard to change. If someone asked us, we would say that we want to be made well. But given the opportunity, it’s easier to make excuses.
I remember a time when I was praying about a hurtful situation in my life. I was begging God for change and suddenly I felt him ask this question deep in my spirit: Do you want to be made well?
I stopped what I was doing and considered the question. After some reflection I discovered that the answer was no. I really didn’t want to be made well at that point. I was hurt and rightfully so. It felt better to wallow a bit. I was enjoying my self-righteous indignation. Being well would mean forgiving, and I wasn’t ready to do that.
In this case, Jesus told the man to pick up his mat and walk. It was time to stop making excuses and move on from his place of hurt.
The same was true for me. Before I could be made well, I had to let some things go and move on. Only when I truly wanted to be made well could healing begin. The choice was mine to make.
Are you stuck today? Is there a situation that’s been easier to excuse than deal with? Ask yourself the question: Do I want to be made well?
If the answer is yes, be willing to deal with the hard things. Forgive. Move on. Let go of hurt. Let go of the reasons it’s easier to stay where you are. Allow room in your heart for God to make you well. Then get up and move on from that place of hurt. Don’t wait. Don’t linger. Move forward.
Hanging onto things and making excuses feels good for a moment. Who doesn’t wallow from time to time? But we can’t stay there. Choosing to move forward will serve us for a lifetime.
Do you want to be made well? If the answer is yes, all you have to do is reach out. Jesus is ready to help you as soon as you ask.
Psalm 34:4: “I sought the Lord and he answered me; he delivered me from all my fears.”