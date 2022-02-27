And for their saying, ‘We did slay the Messiah, Jesus, son of Mary, the Messenger of Allah;’ whereas they slew him not, nor crucify him, but he was made to appear to them like one crucified; and those who differ therein are certainly in a state of doubt about it; they have no definite knowledge thereof, but only pursue a conjecture; and they did not convert this conjecture into certainty.” — Holy Qur’an, Chapter 4, verse 158
These words are from the Quran — written around 580 years after Jesus’ resurrection. One would think the question would have been dropped by now after so many years.
Yet, in a so-called Christian country such as many in the USA claim, the question as to whether Jesus was crucified and rose from the dead seems to be a hot topic. Why?
There always seems to be those who wish to challenge the idea of this wonderful miracle. (I guess my bias is showing.) Even the Apostle Paul is called upon to answer the challenge in his day when he writes, “But in fact Christ has been raised from the dead, the first fruits of those who have died.” (vs 20 ).
It must be noted that the Apostle Paul does not attempt to make some kind of “scientific” argument or proof of Jesus’ resurrection. Rather he calls for Christians to accept the truth based upon faith and their personal experience of being saved from a hopeless existence.
But the debate still ravages. In our broken world, perhaps the healing power of Jesus’ hope can be a balm bringing peace to a suffering world.
So, did he or didn’t he?
Jesus’ message of peace is a ray of hope in a dying world — even though he was crucified. Jesus’ resurrection demonstrates God’s victory over the world’s hate, violence and death. Accepting this truth is a matter of faith.
Worship with us in person at 10:30 a.m. as we will be meditating on how we can accept the truth of Jesus’ resurrection in our lives. The service also will be streamed live on the internet at www.fccmaryville.com or on the church’s social media.