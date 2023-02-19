2-2 Religion Column - Kortney Mayne.jpeg

Kortney Mayne

The Bridge

Anyone who knows me well, knows that I’m not a cook. My disasters in the kitchen are tales my children love to laugh about at family dinners. Anytime I try a new recipe, they cross their fingers because they know there’s a 50 percent chance that it won’t work out.

This Christmas I tried to step out of my box and make a nice lunch for my friends. I knew it was risky, but I took the chance. I spent hours preparing for my lunch and baking the perfect lasagna. Imagine my dismay when my friends cut into their lasagna, and the noodles crunched!

