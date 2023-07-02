John 21:7-8: Then the disciple whom Jesus loved said to Peter, “It is the Lord!” As soon as Simon Peter heard him say, “It is the Lord,” he wrapped his outer garment around him (for he had taken it off) and jumped into the water. The other disciples followed in the boat, towing the net full of fish, for they were not far from shore, about a hundred yards.
Can you imagine Peter’s guilt? Jesus had discipled Peter for three years, and upon Jesus’ arrest, Peter denied knowing him three times. Shortly following those denials, Jesus would be crucified on a cross. And now, Peter and John were fishing, hiding from their guilt, hiding from Jesus.
From the shore, Jesus yells to John and Peter and John recognizes Jesus. Suddenly, Peter was reminded of his love for Jesus and is excited about seeing Jesus. So excited, in fact, that he simply jumps in the water and swims to shore while the rest followed in the boat. I wonder if Peter was afraid that Jesus might be angry or disappointed in him? Or maybe he didn’t ponder the question in his excitement to see Jesus.
What is our excitement level for Jesus? As a kid, the excitement for an upcoming event drove me crazy. I would go to bed early hoping morning would come quickly. Think about it. We are excited for Super Bowls, summertime camping trips and vacations. But I must ask, how excited are we for our relationship with Christ?
Honestly, it is difficult to be excited when we live in a world full of disappointment, heartache and mistakes. But for Peter, Jesus was his life and Jesus’ call on Peter’s life gave him purpose. But what about Peter’s denial and the accompanying guilt? Did Peter’s denial change things?
But Jesus comes to Peter, not to condemn, but to forgive Peter and to invite him to testify of God’s glory. Through the love and forgiveness of Jesus, Peter was restored from the guilt and shame of his denial to one who boldly proclaimed the love and salvation of Jesus. Many would hear Peter preach and as a result would follow Jesus.
Are we so excited for Christ that we are willing to jump in and swim to shore? You may be like Peter. Maybe guilt and shame of sin, denial or mistakes keep you in the boat because you question his love for you. But Jesus stands on the shore, inviting you to receive his forgiveness and discover his purpose for you. So dive in and swim to him! He is waiting for you. He has so much for you.
Or maybe, you find yourself too comfortable with being comfortable in the boat. Ask him for a new hunger in your heart. He will give it to you. And by faith, dive in. After all, he is the bread of life!