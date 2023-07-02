Forum/TT Columnists: Laura Rand

Pastor Laura Rand

Maryville Church of Nazarene

John 21:7-8: Then the disciple whom Jesus loved said to Peter, “It is the Lord!” As soon as Simon Peter heard him say, “It is the Lord,” he wrapped his outer garment around him (for he had taken it off) and jumped into the water. The other disciples followed in the boat, towing the net full of fish, for they were not far from shore, about a hundred yards.

Can you imagine Peter’s guilt? Jesus had discipled Peter for three years, and upon Jesus’ arrest, Peter denied knowing him three times. Shortly following those denials, Jesus would be crucified on a cross. And now, Peter and John were fishing, hiding from their guilt, hiding from Jesus. 

