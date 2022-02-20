When the Moon hit’s your eye
Like a big pizza pie
That’s AMORE…
That has been my brain worm for TWO DAYS now! This is the kind of thing that happens to me when I am processing a sermon.
OK!
Before you lock me up, I do have something to share. While suffering Dean Martin’s crooning, I am struck by the absurdity of the lyrics in that song. If you don’t believe me, look up the lyrics. I’m not sure what that song is all about. There must be something going on there I don’t get.
It is true that when we think about love, nothing makes much sense. Did you know the Merriam-Webster Dictionary (unabridged addition) shows more than 100 different definitions for the word love?
It’s no wonder there is so much confusion about the subject.
In first Corinthians, the Apostle Paul writes about a different kind of love. He is referring to a kind of love we experience when we love through Jesus Christ. In other words Jesus taught a different kind of love.
This different love is the result of loyalty – but there is more. It is about respect — but there is more. It about affection — but there is more. It is about sharing — but there is more. It is about belonging — but there is more. It is about honesty — but there is more.
Actually, the love we can have with each other is kind of hard to put into words.
It’s kind of touching, isn’t it?
