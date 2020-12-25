We have made it through Advent and the waiting period: that time for our hearts to connect to the renewal opportunity this season brings. We should stand in awe of Christmas being at the end of the calendar year. With so much celebration — the lights, sounds, colors, and hope – this is exactly what we need to close out a year such as 2020. This Christmas Day has the potential, more than any other year, to shepherd in a time of reflection and the gift of receiving the Christ-child in our hearts fresh.
We might see today that we are very much like the shepherds living out in the fields close by to where Jesus was being born (see Luke 2, beginning in verse 8, NIV). They were simply doing their job, keeping watch over their flocks at night. During their ordinary day something extraordinary appeared before them. The angel of the Lord appeared before them, and they were terrified. The angel recognized their fear and said to them, “Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. The angel then told them what was happening just down the road from where they were. The Messiah, the Lord, was being born.
We know this story well. The angles sing praises to God for the blessed peace that had arrived, and the shepherds knew what they needed to do. They looked at one another and said, “Let’s go to Bethlehem and see this thing that has happened, which the Lord has told us about.”
So they hurried off and found Mary and Joseph, and the baby, who was lying in the manger. When they had seen him, they spread the word concerning what had been told them about this child, and all who heard it were amazed at what the shepherds said to them. But Mary treasured up all these things and pondered them in her heart. The shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all the things they had heard and seen, which were just as they had been told (Luke 2:16-20).
“Let’s go!” Without hesitation the shepherds became the first visitors on the scene. Here is what is powerful in this story. Yes, the Messiah was born. Yes, the angels declared the joyous arrival. Yes, the shepherds went to see this newborn miracle of life and hope. All of this, AND going the second time to spread the word that Christ the Lord, the Newborn King was born. This is always the Good News for us. May we heed the call of angels and shepherds, beckoning us today, to go without hesitation, without fear, into Christmas and the New Year with a renewed, rekindled, and revitalized expectation of the love, hope, joy and peace that is ours. Today may the Savior be been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord.