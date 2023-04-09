3-7-19 abbey capital campaign CUT.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

Camp Savio summer camp moves to Conception Abbey this summer.

 ANTHONY BROWN/THE FORUM

CONCEPTION, Mo. — Throughout June, Conception Abbey will be the host location of Camp Savio with the Diocese of Kansas City – St. Joseph. According to a news release, Camp Savio is a Catholic youth summer camp that was started back in 2011 and has continued to grow over the past 12 years with 10-15 parishes that participate each year.

The camp had been held at Maur Hill – Mount Academy in Atchison, Kansas, but camp officials decided to move locations to Conception Abbey so the camp would be hosted within its own Diocese. The Abbey also provides the camp with more space and gives the campers a chance to witness and experience monk life.

For more from The Forum, please follow maryvilleforum.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags