CONCEPTION, Mo. — Throughout June, Conception Abbey will be the host location of Camp Savio with the Diocese of Kansas City – St. Joseph. According to a news release, Camp Savio is a Catholic youth summer camp that was started back in 2011 and has continued to grow over the past 12 years with 10-15 parishes that participate each year.
The camp had been held at Maur Hill – Mount Academy in Atchison, Kansas, but camp officials decided to move locations to Conception Abbey so the camp would be hosted within its own Diocese. The Abbey also provides the camp with more space and gives the campers a chance to witness and experience monk life.
While at camp, the youth will attend Mass with the monks and potentially adoration and vespers. The space the Abbey provides allows for the camp to do fun activities like bubble soccer, paintball and archery.
“They also have the facilities we need to have a more reverent time or reverent encounter, mainly with the Basilica or even the gym where we can host our session and big indoor social stuff,” said Brad Horn, director of Diocesan Office of Youth Ministry.
Karen Ceckowski, assistant director of the Abbey Guest Center, said one of the limitations Camp Savio experienced at its past location was which weeks campers were able to use the facilities. But with the Abbey, they could come for the entire summer if they wanted.
Ceckowski said the camp is hoping to continue to grow and that the Abbey could potentially help them do so by creating a future partnership that would give the camp some land to build its own cabins and chapel if the camp chose to stay at the Abbey long term.
“It enables the youth group to have their camp in this special kind of environment, a religious environment because it’s going to provide a religious flavor to it,” Father Roger Schmit, Director of the Abbey Guest Center, said. “The Abbey provides that.”
“It’s an opportunity for young people to come here, experience a monastery and see a monastic community, a community of men in prayer,” Ceckowski said. “That has a huge impact on our young people today, to see adults in prayer, especially men.”
Ceckowski and Schmit said the Abbey has become a place of multi-generational memories with many having wonderful experiences and returning to visit as they grow older with their families. Those at the Abbey are excited for this youth camp to come in and make their own memories of the Abbey, especially as this year is the 150-year celebration of Conception Abbey.
“We’re very excited about this move,” Horn said. “The monks have been really good about being accommodating. They’ve been really great for us. We’re hoping that this is a really great experience and it’s looking like it’s shaking up to be.”
