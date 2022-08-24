Brother Simoeon Johnson

Br. Simoeon Johnson prays during a ceremony to profess his solemn vows as a monk of Conception Abbey on Monday.

 SUBMITTED BY CONCEPTION ABBEY

CONCEPTION, Mo. — On Monday, Aug. 15, Br. Simeon Johnson professed solemn vows as a monk of Conception Abbey in the presence of his family, friends, seminarians and monastic confreres, the Abbey announced in a news release.

In the ceremony, Johnson made the perpetual commitment to live as a monk of Conception’s monastery, vowing obedience, stability and conversion of life.

