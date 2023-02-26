Benedictine

A Benedictine Sister of Perpetual Adoration spends time in adoration before the blessed sacrament. The congregation in Clyde, Missouri, has announced the reopening of the monastery to the public, which is welcome to join the Sisters for Mass and in private prayer daily.

 BENEDICTINE SISTERS PHOTO

CLYDE, Mo. — The Benedictine Sisters of Perpetual Adoration in Clyde, Missouri, have reopened their monastery to the public.

“Hospitality is a major component of the Benedictine charism, so it is with great excitement we can fully open our doors once again now that the COVID(-19) pandemic has subsided,” Director of Communications Kelley Baldwin said.

