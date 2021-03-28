Let’s recap — the story starts with Adam and Eve and God. God created the world and everything in the world. The amazing truth that we find in the Bible is that God wants to have a relationship with humanity. But then we messed everything up. Adam, Eve, you and me, we’ve all made choices that damaged our relationship with God. But despite everything God still wants a relationship with us.
He knew we couldn’t repair our relationship with him, but God knew he could. He came to earth in the form of a man (Jesus). He lived a perfect life, died and rose again in order to restore our broken relationship with him. This gift has to be received. This huge, incredible, undeserved gift. He’s given us life, hope and a second chance.
There is more to the story… we get to be apart of the story. Jesus told his followers that we get to be ambassadors all over the world. He gave us a message and a mission: Now that you have been restored, don’t keep it for yourself. Give it away.
1 Peter 3:15
Because of Jesus you have hope. But it’s not good enough to keep that hope to yourself. According to Jesus we are to give it away. What are some ways that we can do this? First we can share this hope with people by just telling our story.
The story of God that we’ve been exploring is full of hope. Just think because of Jesus, we have access to God’s extravagant love, his power to turn death into life, and a second chance. Second we can be hope.
The world needs more than just hopeful words and hopeful stories. It needs people who actually live out those stories of hope. We are to be Jesus in the world. When you look at the world around you, what stilled needs to be restored? Are there people who are hungry? Then feed them. Are there people being hurt? Then help them. Are there people who are unloved? Then love them.
Jesus came to restore everyone and everything. Then he made us his ambassadors to make sure this happens.