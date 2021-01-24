My grandma always said, “God put me on this Earth to worry.” She seemed to wear her worry as a badge. And it broke my heart to see that badge steal her joy. These past few years God has shown me how to praise instead of worry. Not easy but more hopeful.
I love the story of King Jehoshaphat in 2 Chronicles 20:5-23 that tells of how God meets with the King and guides him into battle with the enemy. In his fear, the King “stands still” before God, crying out and waiting for God’s help. The King knows survival is impossible without God’s deliverance.
God speaks to the king and says, “Do not be afraid! The battle is not yours!” God is gracious and reassures the King of victory because God would fight the battle. If God fights for you, then why be afraid.
The king reports to the people what God said. He reminded them of God’s identity and his previous victories. In response, the people praised God in anticipation of their deliverance by God’s hand.
The day of the battle arrived and the people are reminded of God’s command to not fear and his promise of victory. But let’s be honest. It is difficult to not fear as you march to battle. And yet, the people did not tremble in fear, or stress out in anxiety, or even run from the battle. Instead, believing God and his promise of victory, their first line of defense was a group of people who praised God. How crazy is that! Instead of fighting, worrying or even fearing the battle, they lifted up their voices shouting, “we praise you mighty God, all powerful one, King of Kings, Lord of Lords!”
And God? In response to their trust and praise, he defeated the enemy.
This scripture shows us how God interacts with his people who seek him and yield their lives to him. He heard their prayers for help, reassured them not to fear and promised that he would deliver them. And the people heard God, believed him and praised him.
God wants to fight our battles so we have victory. In the midst of the battle it is important to praise God. As they sought God’s direction, they praised God for how he had previously delivered his people. They increasingly believed God for his promise to deliver them.
They once again praised God as they marched to the battle the next day. Their first line of defense was not well armed people but people armed with praise. Their praise was telling God, “We trust you to defeat our enemies.” And it was in the midst of their praise, that God defeated the enemy.
Praise and worship are essential to God’s victory over our enemy. It keeps our minds on God rather than on our circumstances. Praising God is standing up and proclaiming, “God we trust you.” And when we release that kind of faith, He releases his power and the enemy is defeated.
So let us today, not be a people who are consumed with fear of the enemy, but instead with the praises of the one who defeats the enemy. Let us stand together and proclaim, “God we trust you,” and then look for his victory.