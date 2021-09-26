This is a question we all struggle with at times. It relates to many facets of our existence, some trivial, others defining. Some are choices, some we are born into. Think about it, all our lives we are asked to choose ... Coke or Pepsi, Ford or Chevy, Republican or Democrat, believer or non-believer, Catholic or Protestant, etc.
It took me a long time to figure out that many of what we think are options we must select in order to fit into a group, really don’t matter. They are invented by marketers trying to get us to buy a particular item or brand, give money to a cause, or vote a certain way. At the risk of putting on my tin foil hat for a minute, I don't believe the consequence of further dividing us into “us and them” is unintended.
So what “us and them” does matter? It isn’t as surface as choosing a group with which to identify. As a person who was born and raised in a Catholic family, but spent most of my adult life as a “none” (spiritual but not participating in organized religion), I understand some of the reasons people choose to be “nones.” I got turned off by people who use religious affiliation to further their own agendas. I started only looking for hypocrisy and I found it, and I didn’t want to be one of them. I can’t logically explain what brought me back to the church, but it was in large part because I encountered people of authentic faith who made me question what I was missing, and being mature and brave enough to walk through the doors and find out.
In returning to church and learning more about it, I discovered the beauty of Catholicism and it’s sacraments. I see that the reasons I rejected my faith as an adolescent were about a few people, not the church. I see that the foundation of faith I was raised with is what carried me through my struggles, I always knew I was part of something bigger than myself. I am so thankful my parents raised me in a church, even though I didn’t appreciate it as a child. Now I am looking for people of authentic faith, I see them all around me, and I do want to be one of them.
Now I know I am a child of God, and practicing Catholicism is how I continually grow closer to Him. I am raising my children in faith because I want them to know God’s unconditional love. I want them to know that when times are good, when tragedy strikes, and even when I fail them, that God is always there. They should always have hope because they belong to him. I want all children and adults to know this. Our secular world is suffering from a lack of hope. People are trying to satisfy themselves with fleeting pleasures like drugs, alcohol, and possessions, but the only thing that gives lasting joy is gratitude for all that God provides to us.
We don’t just need more people to claim to identify as Catholic, Methodist, Baptist, etc. We need more people to recognize that everyone is a child of God and faith is a gift of love which is meant to be shared. Please, won’t you join us?