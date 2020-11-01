Recently, there were articles in the newspaper (also Time) reporting that a British wildlife park was forced to separate five parrots that they had inherited. Reason, because together they were professionals at swearing. This was rather disturbing for parents who really did not want their children to hear such language. It is somewhat similar to children who “parrot’” swear words they hear from their parents who have to watch their language.
In thinking about the parroting of words, it reminded me of people (myself included) who say their daily prayer(s) by reciting familiar prayers they have memorized, such as The Lord’s Prayer (Matthew 6:9-15). Do we think about what we are praying or just parrot the words? According to Matthew, Jesus was demonstrating to his disciples how to pray. He said, “Our Father,” not my Father. Why? Was Jesus implying that God is the loving father of mankind? By saying “Our Father” it establishes the relationship between parent and child. For the most part, we believe parents love their children, therefore God loves all his people. We are all children of God and should not we pray for all God’s children, our brothers and sisters? The Bible teaches that all individuals are created in God’s image regardless where they live or the color of their skin.
To continue with the Lord’s Prayer, “which art in Heaven” identifies that God is in Heaven and mankind on Earth. What is our purpose for being here? We are told that God has a plan for all creation and has given each person a talent to express himself. Thank goodness, we all are not given the same talent. It would be rather boring to all be alike.
Naturally, “Hallowed be thy name” simply says that God’s name is holy and not to be used in vain. Also, a name implies the nature or character of a thing or person. God is good, therefore, his creation should be good.
As we continue with discussing the Lord’s Prayer, the next phrase is “Thy Kingdom come. Thy will be done in earth as it is in Heaven.” As God’s children, as Christians, do we have a responsibility in sharing God’s Kingdom with others? Do we share our beliefs with others or do we shy away from religious discussions? How many times have we invited non-church members to join us for services or other activities? We should want to help increase God’s Kingdom on Earth. The Bible describes Heaven as a wonderful place and our job is to endeavor to make Earth a “heavenly place” to be.
In the next phrase when we pray for our daily bread, does that just mean food? We also need shelter, security, employment, health etc. to lead a happy, secure, wholesome life. God is aware of our needs and he is the source to provide these needs if we do our part and don’t have to deal with a pandemic. This is where our faith is tested. We are taught through the Bible that God is the source of all good, not your employer, your investments, etc. as they are just the method for which your need is met. Keeping faith in times like now when unemployment is so high is truly a challenge.
According to Joyce Meyer in her book, “Unshakeable Trust,” she explains the difference between “faith and trust which are so connected that we cannot separate them.” She explains that “faith is a noun and therefore, it is something that we have (given by God) while trust is a verb and is something that we do.” We believe by faith, but trust is something that we do. The unemployed have faith that conditions will improve, but they have to trust God that present circumstances will pass. Yes, we do have a spiritual need as well as a physical need when we say “our daily bread.”
Now, how are we on forgiveness? Probably, many of us hold grudges and believe that we are unable to forgive acts of killing, adultery, stealing or spreading harmful lies. I am amazed by people who are able to forgive the killing of a loved one. We all sin because we are humans and in sinning we are separated from God. We all know people who appear to be sinless but somewhere in life they have sinned. God’s son, Jesus is the only person who never committed a sin.
In the Old Testament, people were ruled by the law, the Ten Commandments given to Moses by God on Mt. Sinai. Even though the Jewish people escaped the torture of the Egyptians as Moses with God’s help parted the Red Sea, they become restless when Moses was gone for 40 days on the mountain with God. They made a golden calf by melting gold earrings and worshipped the calf. Consequently, when Moses returned he was not pleased. They broke the first two Commandments, “You should have no other gods before me” and “You should not make yourselves any idols ...”
With the writings in the New Testament, the birth of Jesus gave mankind the gift of grace. Joseph Prince, a minister on TBC, explained in one of his memorable sermons “that the stripes on the back of Jesus (when he was beaten before he was crucified) represented the forgiveness of all sins committed by humanity.” This is the good news that God forgives all of our sins as Jesus took on all our sins forever. This was the message that Jesus conveyed to Paul to give to the Jews, gentiles and Christians.
The next phrase is “Lead us not into temptations but deliver us from evil.” Why would Jesus include this in teaching the disciples to pray? It contradicts what James 1:13 says, “that God cannot be tempted by evil nor does he tempt anyone, ... as mankind faces evil and sin every day. Generally, we all are taught the Ten Commandments, but sometimes to save face we are tempted to lie, cheat or brag about our accomplishments. Don’t we embellish a story for us to appear more important? We need to remember our accomplishments are completed with help from God - the source. Even major league baseball players thank God with raised arms as they circle the bases following a home run. We assume that they are giving credit to God and not themselves.
The last verse “Thine is the kingdom, the power, and the glory forever.” God is all in all. The power comes from God, even if it is hitting a home run or writing a best seller. The glory should be to God as we express or manifest our talents given by Almighty God. In other words, don’t brag or boast too much, you had help.
The 23rd Psalm is another familiar part of the Bible that many know by heart. We understand that the Lord is our shepherd and the shepherd always cares for his sheep, so the Lord cares for us. Now explain “He makes me lie down in green pastures.” I will leave that to you to explain what “green pastures” means.