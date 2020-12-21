CONCEPTION, Mo. — While the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception at Conception Abbey is closed to the public this year, the monks have invited the community members to join from their own homes for the tradition of Midnight Mass on Christmas and 11 a.m. Mass on Christmas Day.
The two liturgies will be livestreamed at conceptionabbey.org/live.
“The stability and rhythm of the monastic liturgy have provided comfort and hope in difficult times throughout history,” said Right Rev. Benedict Neenan, Abbot of Conception Abbey. “Now, during these uncertain times, the calming chant of monastic prayer can meet our friends wherever they are, in a time when they may need it the most.”
Though the monks of Conception Abbey have been livestreaming special occasions for a few years now, the need to livestream daily Mass grew overnight in March of 2020.
In a response to Catholic churches closing around the country, the monks chose to expand their daily ministry to those at home in isolation.
Though many have returned to Mass, some viewers have chosen to continue watching daily livestreams with the monks.
A full schedule of livestreamed liturgies can be found at conceptionabbey.org/live. The Basilica, Conception Gift Shop and Abbey Guest Center remain closed to the public through at least mid-January.
A public announcement will be released when information about reopening is available.