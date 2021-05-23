This Sunday is my favorite of the church liturgical year after Easter. To me, it supersedes Christmas, mainly because Dec. 25 is not a biblically verifiable date. This is not to say the Bible does not record the birth of Jesus, but no specific date is mentioned.
Pentecost is the fiftieth day after Easter. The story found in Acts marks the beginning of Christ’s church. It tells of a designated group of Jesus’ followers who began gathering daily in an upper room in Jerusalem 10 days after he ascended into heaven. You might say it was the first prayer group.
There, on the tenth day, while they were praying, the Holy Spirit appeared as flames on the shoulders of those who were present. The story tells of the spirit filling them, so they were moved to go out into the street and begin to preach. An interesting thing happened. They must have made quite a scene because pilgrims from all over that region of the world gathered around to see what was happening. Individuals from many foreign countries heard the message they were proclaiming in their own language.
Peter got up and preached what was the first sermon recorded. It contained a brief but earth-shattering message. That message would go on to spread all over the world. That message transformed humanity.
What was the inspiration for that message? Why was it so important to the world at that time? Why is that same message can cause such an impact on our times?
Come Sunday, where the faithful at First Christian Church will meet to be once again inspired to Spirit filled purpose.