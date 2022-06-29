ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art is hosting three new exhibitions this summer that introduce art in new ways. Works are on view at the AKMA now through Sunday, Sept. 11.
Leaving and Waving: Deanna Dikeman
Deanna Dikeman is a Kansas City-based artist originally from Sioux City, Iowa. Through her series, Leaving and Waving, she captures images of her parents waving goodbye from their driveway over the course of 27 years. Comprised of 90 photographs, this poignant series documents snapshots of everyday moments, weaving a story of the aging process, change over time and the eventual loss of loved ones.
Dikeman’s work has been exhibited across the nation and internationally. Most recently, photos from Leaving and Waving were shown at the Cortona on the Move festival in Cortona, Italy, and at Festival du Regard in Cergy, France, in 2021, and at Cortona on the Move AlUla in Saudi Arabia in 2022. She has M.S. and B.S. degrees from Purdue University. Since 1988, Dikeman has had seventeen solo shows and has been included in over 150 group and two-person shows.
The Golden Age: Ariel Bowman
Ariel Bowman’s sculptures are an unlikely collaboration inspired by the gilded age of discovery and by prehistoric animals. This exhibition is comprised of 13 pieces, including free standing clocks, candelabras and kinetic wall sculptures depicting whimsical extinct animals in precarious positions. According to Bowman, “the picturesque aesthetic of the eighteenth century refers to a time when our relationship to nature was being expanded by scientific discoveries, yet separated by the disappearance of wild places.” Many of Bowman’s sculptures also include working clocks with a twist: all of the clocks’ mechanisms run backwards.
Found Objects Exhibition
After a six-month, rolling call for artists, the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art will host its first Found Objects exhibition.
Pulling inspiration from a quote by Leeana Tankersley in her book, “Found Art: Discovering Beauty in Foreign Places,” “found art is created when odd, disparate, unlikely, even long-abandoned castoffs are put together with other similarly unexpected remnants to create something new and, if all goes as planned, lovely.”
There will be at least 37 works of art included in this exhibition.
The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art is open Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for seniors, and $1 for students.
For more information about the exhibitions, call 816-233-7003.