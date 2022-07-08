MARYVILLE, Mo. — Wondering what to do with that extra freezer or air conditioner that’s taking up space? On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Evergy plans to host an appliance recycling event at the Maryville Community Center, 1407 N. Country Club Road No. 200.
Local residents will have the opportunity to recycle their old appliances for cash, according to an Evergy news release. They can simply drive up and drop off their old (but still working) room air conditioner or dehumidifier and receive $25 per unit. Drop-off is first-come-first-served and may close early due to space limitations.
In addition to the appliance drop off, residents may schedule a free pick-up to recycle up to two full-size refrigerators or freezers and receive an additional $75 each. Appliance recycling drop-offs will take place in the south parking lot of the community center.
Inside the community center, customers may sign up for a free energy savings kit that includes LED light bulbs and other home energy efficiency products.