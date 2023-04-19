Northwest logo

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri State University Wind Symphony will present a concert Thursday, April 20, with Kearney (Missouri) High School’s Symphonic Band.

According to a news release, the concert begins at 7 p.m. in the Mary Linn Auditorium at the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts. It is free and open to the public.

