MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri State University Wind Symphony will present a concert Thursday, April 20, with Kearney (Missouri) High School’s Symphonic Band.
According to a news release, the concert begins at 7 p.m. in the Mary Linn Auditorium at the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts. It is free and open to the public.
“This is a great opportunity for our music education majors to experience firsthand a performance by a great high school band,” John Bell, the conductor of the Wind Symphony, said.
The Northwest Wind Symphony will perform works including “Molly On The Shore” by Percy Aldridge Grainger, “Second Suite in F” by Gustav Holst and “Festive Dance” from “Faust” by Charles Gounod.
The Kearney High School Symphonic Band senior members and Kearney band directors Chris Heil on trumpet, Jamie Heil on clarinet and Heidi Dodd on flute also will join the Wind Symphony to play “Metroplex (Three Postcards from New York)” by Robert Sheldon. Chris Heil and Dodd are Northwest alumni.
For information about upcoming events and music ensembles in Northwest’s Department of Fine and Performing Arts, visit nwmissouri.edu/finearts/music.