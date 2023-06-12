Tourin' Bearcats

Forty-two Northwest alumni and friends joined the Tourin' Bearcats May 15-24 for a Scotland experience. The group is pictured in the town of Pitlochry.

 NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY PHOTO

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University’s Tourin’ Bearcats, a travel program for alumni and friends, is now accepting reservations for its next tour to experience “Spain’s Classics.”

Highlights of the excursion, which is scheduled for May 24 through June 4, 2024, will include visits to the cities of Madrid, Toledo, Córdoba, Seville, Granada, Valencia and Barcelona as well as other experiences, including Prado Museum, La Mezquita, Alhambra, La Sagrada Familia, a Flamenco show and a Paella experience.

