MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University’s Tourin’ Bearcats, a travel program for alumni and friends, is now accepting reservations for its next tour to experience “Spain’s Classics.”
Highlights of the excursion, which is scheduled for May 24 through June 4, 2024, will include visits to the cities of Madrid, Toledo, Córdoba, Seville, Granada, Valencia and Barcelona as well as other experiences, including Prado Museum, La Mezquita, Alhambra, La Sagrada Familia, a Flamenco show and a Paella experience.
Most recently, Tourin’ Bearcats sponsored a visit to Scotland, May 15-24, that provided Northwest alumni and friends — ranging in age from 22 to 82 — with the opportunity to explore the Isle of Skye, Armadale Castle, Loch Ness, the Orkney Islands, Dunrobin Castle and Edinburgh Castle in addition to participating in a bagpipe lesson, sheepdog demonstrations and a Scottish cooking experience.
“The Tourin’ Bearcat trips are a great way to travel with Bearcat alumni and friends, and we are always looking for suggestions from our alumni as to where they would like to go on future trips,” Northwest Director of Alumni Relations Duane Havard said. “Our recent trip to Scotland included 42 Bearcats and friends, which made for a fun trip of sharing University stories while seeing unique features of the land.”
Prices for the “Spain’s Classics” tour begin at $4,999 per person, and a $698 deposit is due at the time of reservation. The reservation deadline is Nov. 18, 2023, and the final payment is due March 25, 2024.
The trip includes round-trip airfare and transportation to and from Maryville to Kansas City as well as 10 breakfasts, two lunches and four dinners.
Rates are based on double occupancy and departure from Kansas City International Airport and include taxes, fees and hotel transfers. Cancellation waiver and insurance are available for purchase. All rates are per person and subject to change.
Tourin’ Bearcats programs, which are sponsored by the Northwest Alumni Association, are available to the public. Reservations are limited.