Seussical the Musical.jpg
Buy Now

The 2022 cast of Maryville High School’s production of “Seussical the Musical” rehearses Monday night at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts. This year’s musical production is set to kick off next week. Tickets are available online at bit.ly/MHSSeussical.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville High School’s production of “Seussical the Musical” will bring laughs and warm hearts in its retelling of several Dr. Seuss tales.

Written by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, the show debuted on Broadway in 2000, closing a year later, but has become a frequent production for schools.

IMG_6286.jpg
Buy Now

Simon Parsons sings as Horton the Elephant during rehearsals Monday night at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags