The cast of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: Shown from left in the front row: Jaci Elston, Mattie Dimmitt and Audrey Walker; middle row: Kathryn Vesel, Harlee Walker, Ivy Goldsmith and Gracen Argo; back row: Coral Blake, River Blake, Damian Huff, Alex Rowen and Gabriella Rowen. Not pictured are Chris Shaefer, Eliana Wall, Stephan Garner, Suze Schaefer and Liam O’Gwin. 

 PAXSON HAWS/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — This summer, The Rose Theatre’s high school and junior high performance will feature flapper dresses, 1920s music, mafia undertones and the words of William Shakespeare.

The play the cast has chosen to produce is “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” a comedy written by Shakespeare. The original play, which contains several plots surrounding the marriage of characters Theseus and Hippolyta, mixed-up lovers and involves a forest inhabited by fairies, is set in ancient Athens, Greece.

Mattie Dimmitt, Ivy Goldsmith, Audrey Walker and Harlee Walker rehearse one of their scenes for "A Midsummer Nights Dream."
River Blake, Ivy Goldsmith, Mattie Dimmitt, Audrey Walker and Harlee Walker rehearse one of their scenes for “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

