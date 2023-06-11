This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
The cast of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: Shown from left in the front row: Jaci Elston, Mattie Dimmitt and Audrey Walker; middle row: Kathryn Vesel, Harlee Walker, Ivy Goldsmith and Gracen Argo; back row: Coral Blake, River Blake, Damian Huff, Alex Rowen and Gabriella Rowen. Not pictured are Chris Shaefer, Eliana Wall, Stephan Garner, Suze Schaefer and Liam O’Gwin.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — This summer, The Rose Theatre’s high school and junior high performance will feature flapper dresses, 1920s music, mafia undertones and the words of William Shakespeare.
The play the cast has chosen to produce is “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” a comedy written by Shakespeare. The original play, which contains several plots surrounding the marriage of characters Theseus and Hippolyta, mixed-up lovers and involves a forest inhabited by fairies, is set in ancient Athens, Greece.
But director Jennifer O’Gwin said she decided to make several big changes to the show to make it a little more modern day, or at least modern enough that the cast could connect to it more.
“Setting things up in Shakespearian time is a little bit harder,” O’Gwin said. “It makes it feel less accessible for audiences and for the cast members to try and relate to the characters.”
The first big change, which is the reason for many of the changes O’Gwin made, was the time it took place.
Her version of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is set in the 1920s. She chose this era as it “still feels in the past” but is more recent than ancient Greece. She also liked this period as the cast can access photographs, music, films and common dance styles of the era. Elements of the 1920s are seen throughout the play in terms of costumes, locations and music.
“Every place where it calls for Shakespearian music, we’ve cut lines and put in actual jazz numbers from the 1920s that are kind of thematically appropriate to the play,” O’Gwin said. “It’s made it really kind of come to life for the kids.”
Dancers can be seen adorned in flapper dresses, and where the original characters run off to a forest, The Rose Theatre’s rendition has replaced the forest with a jazz club.
Kathryn Vesel, who plays Hermia, said she’s excited about all of the costumes they’re getting to wear and the fun elements added in with the new time period.
“In this one (production), it’s like Chicago in the 1920s, so there’s like flapper dresses and there is also a part where the woods is a speakeasy,” Vessel said. “When you go into the woods, your clothes are magically changed and snazzified.”
But they haven’t taken away every traditional aspect of a William Shakespeare work. The stage remains relatively simple with just a few props that will move around the stage and the cast will still be speaking the lines in early modern English.
“It’s been kind of fun because it is a challenge, it’s a stretch, it’s different,” O’Gwin said. “There’s so many lines and there’s different words in a different language than they’re used to speaking. It’s definitely a challenge, but it’s been fun to watch them grapple with the language and figure it out.”
Ivy Goldsmith plays two characters in this summer’s production — Hippolyta, Queen of the Amazon, and Titania, Queen of the Fairies — which are roles often double-cast as the characters are counterparts of each other, Goldsmith said.
“I like to get to be creative in my roles and Miss Jennifer said that Shakespeare is endlessly adaptable and so we’ve really gotten to use that to our advantage in this play,” Goldsmith said.
According to Goldsmith, the productions put on at The Rose Theater are often less common ones and there isn’t necessarily a long history of those plays that the cast and crew can draw from. With “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Goldsmith said they’re able to pull references from past productions as well as the Greek mythology stories woven in.
“It’s also fun because we’re getting to draw on the history (of the play) but we’re also putting a new twist on it because it’s set in the ’20s,” Goldsmith said. “So we’re also getting to draw from that era — you know, the mafia, got a lot of mafia undertones. There’s a lot different in this production.”
O’Gwin said the play and The Rose Theatre have created a space where students not as active in sports can express their creativity and be celebrated for it.
“I’m constantly amazed by the amount of creativity and talent that they bring, not just on the stage but in rehearsal,” O’Gwin said. “They come and they’re ready to work. They’re ready to go.”
Showtimes. for “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” are 7 p.m. on Friday, June 16 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 17. Tickets may be purchased at rosetheatremaryville.org.