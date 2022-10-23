MARYVILLE, Mo. — A new program at The Rose Theatre looks to bring new opportunities for young audiences who are looking to spend more time in the theater.
The program works with students ranging from first to eighth grade to help produce a storybook adaptation on stage. The storybooks and program are aimed toward a younger audience to provide the opportunity for them to experience the theater for the first time.
“It’s very child-friendly,” director Jennifer O’Gwin said. “The story is familiar. The length of the play is short and the young actors are (given) kind of a comfortable introduction to the theater.”
This year, the Storybook to Stage program is putting on a free production of Tomie dePaola’s picture book “Strega Nona.” The book follows Strega Nona and her helper, Big Anthony, who discovers Nona’s secret magic pasta pot. Nona whispers spells to the pot to produce large portions of pasta and Anthony reveals her secret to the town by accidentally flooding it with pasta.
Students started weekly practices back in September that included working on scenes, building the set, learning songs and theater games and learning other aspects of the theater. O’Gwin said the weekly practice had put more responsibility on the students to learn their lines and remember to do things on their own at home.
“We’re really excited to offer this to the community and we’re hoping that it will have enough ongoing interest that it can be something that we continue,” she said.
During the summer months, children can participate in the performance put on by Maryville Young Players but O’Gwin said the area is missing programs throughout the school year and it’s causing children to travel to St. Joseph to meet their needs.
“We would love to see more youth theater opportunities locally so that the talented kids that are here can do things that enrich our own community instead of taking their talent out of town,” she said.
Along with the production of “Strega Nona,” The Rose Theatre is also putting on a production of Oscar Wilde’s comedy “The Importance of Being Earnest” with a cast of high school students.
According to O’Gwin, this play is a comedy of manners that challenges the kids’ acting abilities. She said it has allowed her and the cast to turn the performance into a “theater workshop” and explore the characters, movement and vocalization in a fun and interesting way. The students have been able to originate the way they move and give their lines with O’Gwin there to help smooth out choices that don’t flow as well.
During rehearsal, O’Gwin and her assistant director, Megan Vesel, can be seen providing lines, encouraging movement throughout the stage and “sitting in stitches” while watching.
“You would think after knowing the lines, being familiar with the lines and hearing them week after week that they would stop being funny,” O’Gwin said. “But the writing is so clever. Even though it’s set in Victorian England, the question of identity and the masks that we wear and who is it that we present to the world, who we pretend to be, I think are really, really relevant in the social media age. So, the kids have found really strong connections to the characters.”
Kathryn Vesel, who plays Lady Becknell, described her character as very strict, uptight and “the embodiment of that meme ‘he a little confused but he got the spirit.’”
This meme consists of a screen grab of actors Will Smith and Alfonso Ribeiro from a 1992 episode of “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” that is used as a reaction to situations that were well-intended but executed in an improper manner. The screen grab has Will Smith’s character’s line, “He a little confused, but he got the spirit” at the bottom of the image.
Lady Becknell’s role in the play is to push back against the marriage of her daughter Gwendolyn to Jack Worthing because of his upbringing but swiftly changes her views when more information is revealed about Worthing’s character.
Ivy Goldsmith portrays Gwendolyn Fairfax, a perfect picture of a prim and proper lady in the 1800s, who finds herself in a sticky situation when the man she loves has a fake identity when he comes to town.
Goldsmith has been active in The Rose Theatre since 2017, where she has acted and worked on costume design, set design and other aspects of the theater.
“I love theater,” Goldsmith said. “I love the community here; like it’s just so welcoming to everyone. It’s like a big family. I love it so much.”
The Rose Theatre will present “Strega Nona” at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, with free admission but limited seating. “The Importance of Being Earnest” will have three performances: 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. Tickets for this performance can be purchased for $8 on The Rose Theatre’s website.