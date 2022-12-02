MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway Chorale plans to present a concert woven into a tapestry filled with holiday vocal music at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts, 1501 S. Munn Ave.
“With thousands of holiday music titles of every type and taste, and with our emphasis the past few seasons on presenting the widest possibly array of musical styles, the theme accurately portrays our December concert,” Chorale Music Director Jim Rash said in a news release. “The Chorale will perform an eclectic mixture of choral selections from traditional to sacred to moving songs to Caribbean folk.”
The concert theme “Holiday Tapestry,” offers tentative concert selections include well-known compositions such as “The First Noel,” arranged by Dan Forrest; the beloved “O Holy Night;” “Halle, Halle, Halle,” a Caribbean folk carol; “Yes, Virginia, There’s a Santa Claus;” and “Light One Candle,” made famous by Peter, Paul, and Mary.
Sharing the stage with the chorale will be special guest performers the Spectrum Show Choir from Maryville High School, directed by Vanessa Parsons.
“Spectrum is pleased to continue the tradition of performing with the Nodaway Chorale again this year,” Parsons said. “It provides a wonderful opportunity for the singers to perform for an audience that may not have heard them before. Plus it’s most important for the students to be able to serve the community by sharing their talents.”
Rash added that the accomplished choral singers of both groups in past concerts have provided the audience with “incredibly special musical moments as the energy on stage skyrockets and elicits chills and occasional tears when the two groups sing as one.”
Admission is free. Tax-deductible donations at the door are encouraged. The Nodaway Chorale is a nonprofit, non-audition, secular mixed voice chorus with more than 40 singers from several communities in the county.