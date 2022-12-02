Nodaway Chorale
The Nodaway Chorale performs the December 2021 Holiday Concert in the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts. This year’s concert is set for 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, at the same venue, located at the Maryville High School, 1501 S. Munn Ave.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway Chorale plans to present a concert woven into a tapestry filled with holiday vocal music at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts, 1501 S. Munn Ave.

“With thousands of holiday music titles of every type and taste, and with our emphasis the past few seasons on presenting the widest possibly array of musical styles, the theme accurately portrays our December concert,” Chorale Music Director Jim Rash said in a news release. “The Chorale will perform an eclectic mixture of choral selections from traditional to sacred to moving songs to Caribbean folk.”

