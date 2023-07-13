MARYVILLE, Mo. — Next week Maryville Young Players will make an attempt to warm hearts with its production of “Frozen Jr.” at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts.
Though the story is well known, the MYP production is sure to prompt audiences to wish for snow so they can build a snowman, because it will be brought to the stage with two different casts comprised of around 140 area youths.
Splitting the large MYP group into “Olaf” and “Sven” casts not only helps the production team leading this year’s production, but also provides more showtimes for local families to catch with four showtimes starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 21. Shows are also scheduled for 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, but upon a quick check, The Forum found that many seats have already sold.
Directors Jacqui Conn and Erica Wheeler — along with a lot of help from about 15 former MYP participants, 40 adult volunteers, chief organizer Jill Baker and technical directors Tye Parsons and Pat Immel — have this year’s show on its way to a 60-minute musical spectacular.
With MYP co-founder Vanessa Parsons undergoing treatment for an illness, she stepped back, but not entirely away from the production this year. Conn said Vanessa still manages to sneak onto the stage sometimes when no one is around to help paint or create something that she can’t do from home.
“It’s nice having two directors, yes,” Conn said. “I mean, Vanessa and Tye obviously have been doing this for quite a while, so they’re kind of just used to the two casts and used to how everything goes. And so it’s just, it’s been some practice. … But we have a lot of parent volunteers and community volunteers that help.”
With regard to the set, Tye helped design the set, but Conn said there isn’t really one stationary, central set piece. Many pieces will slide in on stage and fly in from above during the show.
“There’s a lot of movement,” Conn said.
With only two-and-a-half weeks to put together the show — rehearsals began on July 5 — Conn said it has been hectic, but that kids have shown up knowing the music as if they’ve rehearsed it. She said they held a pre-camp for lead actors to run dialogue and rehearse blocking, but last week was the first time the entire camp was together.
She said the entire camp is only 24 hours long, with two-hour rehearsals every day before next week’s production opens.
Wheeler, who teaches at North Andrew, said she’s been helping with MYP since 2010 when her third-grade boys joined.
“We didn’t know they loved musical theater, and maybe they didn’t until (MYP),” she said. “But this has changed our family’s life in a major way. That’s why I always tout its praises to everyone who will listen to me.”
It is Wheeler’s opinion that all kids should try MYP at least once, “because it’s incredible what you see this experience do for kids as far as their confidence and their … just finding out things about themselves that they didn’t know.
“Kids who need a place, they find it here. Kids who love other things also find a place here. It’s pretty mind-blowing as far as the things I’ve seen it do for kids over the years, including my own kids.”
Calling it “MYP Magic,” Wheeler said pulling off a full musical in two weeks with 140 kids is awesome.
“It’s not just something you come to because your grandkids are in it,” she said. “… it’s truly entertainment for our community, which is really cool. I love it.”
Many volunteers make light work
A lot of volunteers came together this year to make this year’s production happen.
Volunteer Chelan Lager left her husband in Texas for a couple weeks to come up to help her grandchildren in the production.
“I love to sew,” she said.
MYP co-founder Immel told The Forum he was happy to help when he was called upon. He’s now mostly doing fun stuff like lighting, and since he doesn’t have to focus on the administrative side of things, it’s been a great time.
“It’s fun to kind of get that there’s a lot of people that are still in it,” he said noting that if it “takes just a little bit off (Tye’s) plate,” he’s glad to do it.
Cast members
In the “Olaf” cast, Kennisyn Nanninga, 14, of Kansas City, is no stranger to MYP. She performed as the Wicked Witch in last year’s MYP production of the “Wizard of Oz.”
This year, as Elsa, Nanninga will perform some songs similar to her role in another production of Frozen that was different.
“This one’s different,” she said. “I’m in it more than I was in the other one. … I have a lot more singing than I did in the other one. … I think it’s going really well. It’s been fun.”
Jonah Conn is portraying Kristoff in this year’s production.
“It’s the second time I’ve played a major role,” he said, explaining that he also played Young Simba in “The Lion King Jr.” a couple years ago. “I enjoy acting very much.”
As a sixth grader, this will be one of his final performances, but he’s not sad yet.
“When I do finish, it’ll be really sad,” he said. “I’ll miss the community, but luckily I’ll be going to this school, so that’s exciting.”
He said the group is making slow, but good progress.
Faye Hornickel, 11, who attends Maryville Middle School, is playing Anna in the “Olaf” cast and said she has learned a lot with regard to singing during this year’s rehearsals and that spending her summer acting is, “awesome.”
She also really enjoys her character.
“It’s really fun because she’s so bubbly,” she said.
Colton VanVactor, 11, MMS, said he’s really enjoying playing Sven, a reindeer.
“It’s the role I was born to play,” he said. “I don’t even need a costume. Yep, if I could just squeeze hard enough the antlers will just come out!”
Hanner Hare, 11, of Cosby, is portraying Olaf and he likes the larger role a lot.
“It’s a lot of fun, like making people laugh, it’s always enjoyable,” he said.
He plans to continue in MYP as long as possible until he ages out by entering ninth grade. Even then he may come back to help the summer program.
Hilde Wheeler, 12, North Andrew, is portraying Anna in the “Sven” cast. She enjoys acting and intends to continue it in high school.
“I just like spending time with my family and friends,” she told The Forum during Monday afternoon’s rehearsal.
Billie Hare, 12, of Cosby, is playing Elsa in that cast. She plans to take part in choir and other things in middle school, but once she goes to high school in Savannah, she wants to take part in plays.
“It’s given me more confidence,” she said. “I feel like I’m more outgoing now, more willing to try new things.”
Jake Moore, 14, attends school online, and this summer he’s playing the bad guy, Hans. He said it has been difficult to memorize lines and choreography and that this year it seems like the show is coming very quickly.
Now in his final year of MYP, Moore said he’s feeling a tiny bit of relief.
“I guess, (I feel) relieved and also a bit sad since this is a whole bunch of stress, but also it’s very fun,” Moore said.
He plans to help as much as he can with future MYP productions.
Kristoff is being portrayed by Aiden VanVactor in his first and last year of MYP, since will age out as he enters ninth grade next year.
“I’m kind of like the buzzkill of the group,” he said. “That’s a good way of putting it. That’s why I really like it. It’s been really fun.”
He didn’t think it seemed like too fast of a program, but being only his first year, Aiden said he was having a really good time.
“It’s really funny and we all enjoy doing it and you can see that when we’re on the stage,” he said. “You should buy a ticket.”
Tickets cost $6 and are available online at bit.ly/MYPFrozen, or at the door before the show.