MARYVILLE, Mo. — Next week Maryville Young Players will make an attempt to warm hearts with its production of “Frozen Jr.” at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts.

Though the story is well known, the MYP production is sure to prompt audiences to wish for snow so they can build a snowman, because it will be brought to the stage with two different casts comprised of around 140 area youths.

Maryville Young Players prepare for rehearsal of “Frozen Jr.” on Monday at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts. From left are participants in this year’s performance: Lucy O’Gwin, Piper Fillingane, Kamryn Gockel, Kody Gockel and Ryan Baker.
Gabby Schieber, Chelan Lager and Annie Lager work Monday to create and decorate costume pieces including headwear for townsfolk in “Frozen Jr.”
Olivia Jennings and Harper Barnes rehearse their performance in “Frozen Jr.” on Monday at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts.
Maryville Young Players is performing “Frozen Jr.” Portraying King Agnarr is Noah Grossoehme. Queen Iduna is played by Morgan Clark. Young Elsa, front left, is played by Grace McCollum; and Young Anna, front right, is  played by Jonnie Hare.
