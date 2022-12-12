This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The second Art of Healing Galleries opened to the public on Dec. 1 at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.
According to a news release from the hospital, the opening celebration brought more than 60 artists and art enthusiasts to see the new exhibit.
“This has been an amazing endeavor for our hospital, patients and community,” said Megan Jennings, director of development for the St. Francis Foundation. “Art is a powerful physical, mental and emotional healer. We are honored that our patients and caregivers get to experience that first-hand here.”
The program is a partnership among MMC-M, Northwest Missouri State University and the Clarinda Carnegie Art Museum. The exhibit on loan from the Clarinda Carnegie Art Museum includes pieces from American artist, curator and author Joseph Goldyne.
More than 120 pieces were submitted, with around 40 pieces selected by jurors for entry into the exhibit.
Art displayed as part of the exhibit is on sale at the hospital.
The following pieces were awarded Best-of-Show and runner-up:
Juror Feixue Mei’s selections
Best-of-Show: Ethan Bucker, “Modern Nature”
Runner-up: Jim Norris, “The Sky Opened Up”
Juror Elaina Michalski’s selections
Best-of-Show: Michael Steiner, “Glacial Swan Song”
Runner-up: Ashleigh Erickson, Skeletal Amphora
People’s Choice selections
Best-of-Show (tie): G. Warren, “The Lover’s Conundrum” and Caylea Dill, “Sacrificial Lamb”