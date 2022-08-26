This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
The Missouri Department of Conservation is seeking public feedback through Aug. 8 as it revises its surveillance and management plan for chronic wasting disease, an illness that is fatal to deer. The plan could potentially change deer hunting regulations. To read and comment on the plan, visit MDC’s website.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering two hunter-education options this fall: an all-online format and a blended format.
According to a news release, the web-based class may be completed by Missouri residents ages 16 and older. It consists of an online course and requires a fee paid to the online course provider (not MDC). The online option requires the passing of a final exam, but has no skills portion.
The blended format has two parts (a knowledge portion and a skills session portion) and may be completed by Missouri residents ages 11 and older. The knowledge portion provides information to participants on all aspects of hunter education and can be taken online, through a free self-study guide (which is available at the MDC Northwest Regional Office in St. Joseph), or in a classroom setting.
Participants using the blended format must also complete a four-hour skills session that includes a multiple-choice final exam. The skills portion is a hands-on demonstration of skills learned by participants. Participants using the blended format must complete and pass both portions to earn certification.
For individuals wanting to participate in the blended format, a skills session is planned from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 8 at Northwest Technical School in Maryville, 1515 S. Munn St.
Interested participants are urged to register prior to the class to make certain they have a seat. There may not be enough seats for walk-in registration. Registration may be found online at mdc.mo.gov. Participants must bring the student manual with all chapter reviews completed or the online skills session qualifier certificate to gain entry.
For more information, contact Conservation Agent Kris Smith at 816-261-1245 or Conservation Agent Kyle Dick at 816-383-0404.