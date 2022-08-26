MDC logo

The Missouri Department of Conservation is seeking public feedback through Aug. 8 as it revises its surveillance and management plan for chronic wasting disease, an illness that is fatal to deer. The plan could potentially change deer hunting regulations. To read and comment on the plan, visit MDC’s website.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering two hunter-education options this fall: an all-online format and a blended format.

According to a news release, the web-based class may be completed by Missouri residents ages 16 and older. It consists of an online course and requires a fee paid to the online course provider (not MDC). The online option requires the passing of a final exam, but has no skills portion.

Conservation Agent Kris Smith (copy)

Kris Smith

Nodaway County Conservation Agent
