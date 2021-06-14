MAITLAND, Mo. — The fifth annual Mayhem in Maitland auto show and fundraiser is set for Saturday, July 10.
Hosted by the Knuckle Draggerz Car Club, this year’s event will raise money for the Maitland Volunteer Fire Protection District. Typically, the car, truck and motorcycle show raises around $3,000.
In the past, the fundraiser has raised money for improvements to the city park, and last year, for the local Head Start program. Last year’s show saw 65 entries from around the region.
A barbecue cookoff will start at 6 a.m. with categories for ribs, chicken and pork. Winners will be judged at noon and announced at 12:30 p.m.
The main event will open at 8 a.m. for breakfast, with registration beginning at 9 a.m.
The show will be from noon to 2 p.m., with awards at 1:30 p.m. Trophies for first and second place will be given for all classes.
This year’s event will also feature live music, fun for kids at the playground and a petting zoo.
Admission is free for spectators. For more information, call 816-351-9007.