MARYVILLE, Mo. — Downtown Maryville’s Art, Rhythm & Brews event is scheduled for 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, May 19, around the courthouse square.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Downtown Maryville’s Art, Rhythm & Brews event is scheduled for 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, May 19, around the courthouse square.
The annual event features local artists, breweries, food, music and a home brew competition and helps to fund the sculptures located in and around downtown. This year’s new pieces will be debuted at the event.
A VIP section will open at 6 p.m. in the Downtown Pocket Park. Regular admission tickets cost $25. VIP admission tickets cost $40. The ticket price includes unlimited drink samples, interactive art exhibits, performances by multiple bands and more, according to the event website.
Tickets and more information are available online at downtownmaryvillemo.com/tickets.
Christmas in the Summertime program accepting applications
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Community Services Inc., is now accepting applications for the Christmas in the Summertime program which provides one brand-new, complete outfit of clothing for students in need.
Last year’s Christmas in Summertime program served 97 students. Students who qualify must be in kindergarten through 12th grade and enrolled in a Nodaway County school for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.
Nodaway County churches and organizations help to sponsor this annual project, but registration is through Community Services. To apply or for more information contact Community Services at 660-582-3113. The deadline to apply is June 19.
Resound Fest to bring Christian music to region
BETHANY, Mo. — Resound Fest returns for its 13th year of bringing Christian music to the northwest Missouri region.
The free family-friendly music festival kicks off at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 9, and wraps up after a community worship service at 9 a.m. on Sunday, June 11, at Miracle Hills Ranch in Bethany. Scheduled to perform are Cain, Ben Fuller, Colton Dixon, Dan Bremnes, Katy Nichole, Leanna Crawford, Break the Fall, Erskin and Goe Guerra as well as Chris McQuistion, Kerwood and Nextera.
The event will offer many activities for kids and adults: swimming, pool/waterslide, canoeing, paddle boats, children’s games and activities, volleyball, basketball and more. Some activities have fees. Activity passes may be purchased at the festival. Onsite camping is available. For more information or to reserve a camping spot, visit resoundfest.org.
