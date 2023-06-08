Walk with a Doc scheduled for June 14
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville’s second Walk with a Doc is scheduled for noon on Wednesday, June 14, at the sidewalk on the north side of the hospital.
The new program encourages Nodaway County residents to take a step toward better health.
Walk with a Doc is an international nonprofit organization whose mission is to inspire communities through movement and conversation, according to a news release. The program brings doctors and patients together to walk at noon on every second Wednesday of the month on the walking path at the north end of the hospital.
MDC to host Conservation Night at Mustangs ball game in St. Joseph
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Grab some peanuts, popcorn and Cracker Jacks, then join the Missouri Department of Conservation for some Mustangs baseball on Thursday, June 15, at historic Phil Welch Stadium in St. Joseph.
According to a news release, MDC is hosting Conservation Night at the stadium, and it’s also the team’s Family Night.
MDC conservation agents and biologists will be in the stands and have booths and exhibits set up for visitors to enjoy. The St. Joseph Mustangs play in a wood-bat summer league. The stadium gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the first pitch is at 7 p.m.
100 Miles, 100 Days kicks off statewide June 21
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The University of Missouri Extension is hosting a statewide initiative to encourage physical activity starting June 21.
According to a news release, the program, called 100 Miles, 100 Days, is a no-cost movement program to help motivate people to increase their physical activity throughout 100 days of summer.
Starting June 21, participants may start moving in whatever ways they enjoy: biking, dancing or even strength training. They are asked to keep a log of their progress and set whatever goal they would like that keeps them moving. Participants will receive weekly reminders and motivators.
To register for the event, visit extension.missouri.edu and search for “100 Miles 100 Days,” or call the Nodaway County Extension office at 660-582-8101.
